This tiny iOS 26 tweak makes a big difference for iPhone users

One of the best iOS features ever introduced to the iPhone was the ability to automatically fill in OTP codes. This handy function was previously limited to Messages and Mail OTP codes. With iOS 26, Apple is finally making it available to third-party apps, so it doesn’t matter where you get that OTP code from. iOS 26 will make sure to suggest it to you right away.

Interestingly enough, that improvement took almost seven years to arrive. The Security Code Autofill was introduced back in 2018 with iOS 12. Ever since then, we have been flooded with social media users saying, “Whoever invented this feature deserves a raise.”

Well, whoever improved how iOS 26 users get OTP codes definitely deserves a big bonus. While Apple isn’t highlighting this tweak yet, several developers have posted about the improvement on social media.

Taking OTP codes to the next level with iOS 26

What makes the new OTP codes feature in iOS 26 so useful is that users won’t have to do anything once the update is available, aside from updating their devices.

Once iOS 26 is installed on your iPhone, it won’t matter if your 2FA code comes through WhatsApp or a third-party mail app. The system will find it and suggest it without requiring you to leave Safari or whatever app you’re using.

Apple will even highlight where the OTP is coming from, so you can be sure you’re adding the right code to the right website.

In addition to this feature, Apple is continuing to enhance user privacy by making its AI models available for developers to use in their apps. This means customers will be able to benefit from Apple’s AI-powered features within third-party apps.

BGR has a full list of hidden features coming to iOS 26 that Apple didn’t discuss during the WWDC keynote.