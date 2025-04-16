The world’s lightest web browser just brought AI to 100M users

Following the Opera Browser Days event in Lisbon, the company is now releasing some of the features announced during its welcome keynote. While at the event, BGR had access to an exclusive hands-on with its AI task maker, Browser Operator. The company is now releasing an important update to its lightest browser, Opera Mini.

For those unaware, Opera Mini is a very small and fast Android-based browser. It offers data compression, offline file sharing, and a built-in ad blocker. It’s especially useful for those living in places where internet connection is unreliable or where a cellular plan is too expensive.

According to the company, Opera Mini has over 5 billion downloads worldwide, 100M active users, and it’s the leading browser in Africa. On the continent, the cost of mobile data as a share of GDP is much higher than in Europe or Brazil. That said, Opera Mini is a key solution for those who want to stay connected with their loved ones or search the web, like all of us.

Image source: Opera

With that in mind, Opera is adding its browser AI Aria to its app. Opera Mini now works with Aria, which can retrieve up-to-date information from the web, serve as a research assistant, help users learn new skills, summarize content online, or create images inside the chat. The company says the Opera Mini AI experience is integrated into the browser at no additional cost while still saving data and not impacting the app’s size.

“AI is rapidly becoming an integral part of the daily internet experience – bringing Aria to Opera Mini is a natural addition to our most downloaded browser. With the addition of our built-in AI, Aria, we’re excited to explore how AI can further enhance the feature set our users rely on every day,” said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera.

Aria can be used in the main menu or at the bottom of Opera Mini’s start page. The AI is powered by OpenAI and Google AI technologies and integrates image generation through Google’s Imagen3 fast model.

Opera Mini can be found on the Google Play Store.