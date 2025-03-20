The end is near for Windows 10 and Microsoft won’t let you forget it

If you’re still using Windows 10, Microsoft wants to make sure you know that time is running out. The company has officially started emailing users with a not-so-subtle reminder that support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025. The message is clear: upgrade now or risk being left behind.

The email was recently spotted by Windows Latest and comes with a bold headline: “End of support for Windows 10 is approaching.” It then provides direct links for users to check their upgrade eligibility or buy a new PC—because, of course, Microsoft would rather you do the latter.

The reminder also includes a FAQ section to answer some burning questions. Microsoft confirms that after October 2025, Windows 10 devices will no longer receive updates, including critical security patches. While your PC will still work, it will gradually lose compatibility with apps and become more vulnerable to cyber threats.

What’s interesting is what Microsoft doesn’t mention. There’s no real discussion of the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, which offers one extra year of security updates for Windows 10 for $30. While Enterprise users have additional options, Microsoft seems reluctant to promote any solution other than upgrading to Windows 11.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Image source: Microsoft

The lack of emphasis on the ESU program in this latest Windows 10 end-of-support email might suggest that Microsoft doesn’t expect everyday users to pay for security patches—or that they simply want to push people toward a full upgrade instead.

Another not-so-subtle nudge in the email is a suggestion to back up files with OneDrive. While this is useful advice, it’s also an obvious attempt to promote Microsoft’s cloud storage service. But don’t worry; OneDrive isn’t going anywhere, and there’s no reason to believe it will stop working after Windows 10 reaches its expiration date.

For millions of users still clinging to Windows 10, the decision isn’t so simple, though. Many older PCs aren’t eligible for Windows 11, leaving users with limited options. Then there are the myriad of AI features Microsoft is pushing with Windows 11 that many aren’t huge fans of.

As the deadline gets closer, Microsoft’s messaging is only going to get louder. Whether you choose to upgrade, pay for extended security, or switch to another OS, Windows 10’s time is officially running out.