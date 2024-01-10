Samsung is dying to unveil the Galaxy S24 series. The Korean giant just took over the Sphere in Las Vegas during CES, partnering with Marvel to have Doctor Strange tease the Galaxy S24’s AI features. Also, Samsung is taking preorder registrations that will get you the usual $50 in free credit if you go forward with the purchase.

But that’s about all Samsung is doing to tease the Galaxy S24 series at the moment. We’ll have to wait for January 17th for Samsung to unveil all three Galaxy S24 models in full at Unpacked. Until then, we’ll have to depend on leaks, like a recent Galaxy S24 specs leak that covers all three devices.

If you’ve been following Galaxy S24 leaks, that’s hardly a surprise. We already knew the main specs for the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, just as we know everything about the phones’ design updates and all the new AI features in the works. But the new Galaxy S24 leak should be especially exciting to Samsung fans eying the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

As with many recent flagships, the German blog WinFuture got its hands on the full set of specs for the Galaxy S24. As I said, there are no big surprises. We saw the main Galaxy S24 specs leak from Evan Blass a few weeks ago (below). We know the phones will look a lot like last year’s models and feature the usual specs bump you expect from next-gen flagships.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Galaxy S24 specs leak. Image source: Twitter/X

But WinFuture’s specs leak seems to settle the debate over the processors that will power the Galaxy S24 phones. Last year, Samsung fans were happy to hear that the Galaxy-centric version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip would power all three Galaxy S23 variants. That was a big departure from the Galaxy S22 series. The 2022 flagship series was marred by the poor performance of the Exynos 2200.

I won’t go through all that ordeal again. Suffice it to say that Samsung went into a big partnership with Qualcomm for flagship chips. It all started with the Galaxy S23, and I would have expected it to continue with this year’s models. But plenty of early Galaxy S24 rumors gave fans the bad news they dreaded. Samsung would put Exynos 2400 chips inside some Galaxy S24 variants.

That was the way Samsung did things. US-bound Galaxy S variants would feature the best Snapdragon chip, while international models would stick with the latest Exynos processor.

WinFuture’s leak seems to clarify the matter. If the information is accurate, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models sold in Germany will feature Exynos 2400 chips. That implies all European versions of the two phones will rock Exynos chips instead of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chips.

I did say it’s good news for Ultra fans, as it looks like the Galaxy S24 Ultra will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in every market. Also, the “for Galaxy” processor will be slightly faster than the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. However, Samsung will slightly underclock the Cortex-A720 and Cortex-A520 cores compared to the default.

I’ll also add there’s no proof to indicate that the Exynos 2400 will not be a good enough chip for the job at hand, though the Exynos 2200 was a disappointment. But maybe Samsung has learned from its mistakes and won’t repeat them.

That said, there appears to be a difference between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and the Exynos 2400. The former supports the new Wi-Fi 7 standard, while the latter only does Wi-Fi 6E.