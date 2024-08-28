New leak gives you a good reason to skip the iPhone 16 and wait for the iPhone 17

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 in two weeks. This will be the company’s first device after the Apple Intelligence announcement. With an improved processor, camera, and battery performance, the iPhone 16 looks like a great option over older phones. However, a leak suggests that the device people might really want is the upcoming iPhone 17.

While previous leaks suggest this will be the first iPhone with a revamped front-facing camera, 48MP resolution in the three main lenses of the Pro models, and an all-new iPhone 17 Slim, there’s another perk that might make the 2025 iPhone the one to choose: AI.

According to Weibo leaker Phone Chip Expert, “This year’s iPhone 16 has only 8GB of memory, mainly AI on the cloud side. Next year’s iPhone 17 has 12GB of memory and more edge AI applications.”

If we look at how Apple is developing Apple Intelligence, it makes sense that the 2025 iPhone will be the main device for artificial intelligence. For example, the iPhone 16 will likely launch without Apple Intelligence, as the features being tested are only available in beta for developers running iOS 18.1. In addition, most functions are still unavailable, such as Genmoji, image generation, an all-new Siri that understands context, etc.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Apple already confirmed that some Apple Intelligence features will only be available later in 2025, which means we’ll probably see a bigger platform expansion around WWDC 2025. As it’s still unclear how long it will take Apple to expand the platform to more languages and regions, it completely makes sense that the best Apple Intelligence features will need at least a year to arrive.

With that, the iPhone 17 will provide customers with the perfect opportunity, as it will have more mature AI, more RAM for on-device processing, and all the perks mentioned above.

We’re still a year away from the iPhone 17 release, but we already have a few rumors about this upcoming device, which you can learn more about below.