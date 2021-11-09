One week after launching on Android devices, Netflix Games is now rolling out on iPhone and iPad.

If you’re a Netflix subscriber with an iOS device, you can download the first Netflix Games today from the App Store. Here are the first five games available now: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3 The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast!, and Teeter (Up). After you install the game, you will be prompted to sign in with your Netflix account. All games are included free with the Netflix Standard Plan. Netflix also says that its games won’t feature ads or in-app purchases.

Because of Apple’s nonsensical restrictions, Netflix can’t serve these games directly through its own app. As such, every game has to be downloaded separately from the App Store. That said, you will be able to access the games through the Netflix app starting on November 10th.

Netflix Games is coming to iOS! Starting tomorrow, you can access Netflix Games through the Netflix app on any mobile device, anywhere in the world. pic.twitter.com/LoHYFi4xBX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix also re-opened subscriptions through Apple’s in-app purchase system as well. Netflix was among the first major services to publicly oppose Apple’s 30% commission fee. Therefore, since 2018, Netflix has forced Apple users to subscribe online. It is unclear what finally changed the company’s mind, but if either party provides an explanation, we’ll let you know.

What’s next for Netflix Games?

This is clearly just the tip of the iceberg for Netflix Games on iPhone and Android. Earlier this year, the streaming service company hired former Facebook executive Mike Verdu to help head up the gaming division. Verdu was in charge of VR and AR content at Facebook.

Additionally, in September, Netflix acquired Night School Studio. The video game developer is best known for its debut game Oxenfree, and announced a sequel to the indie hit in August. Here’s what Night School Studio founder Sean Krankel said about the acquisition at the time:

Night School wants to stretch our narrative and design aspirations across distinctive, original games with heart. Netflix gives film, TV, and now game makers an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver excellent entertainment to millions of people. Our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix’s track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing. It felt like both teams came to this conclusion instinctively.

Needless to say, there’s plenty more where this came from. The speed with which Netflix rolled out the service shows just how serious the company is about making its mark on the gaming scene.