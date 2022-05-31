Mysterious third Pixel 7 model might join the Pro and regular versions

As was the case in previous years, the next-gen Pixel phone leaked long before its launch event. And, like before, Google confirmed some of the leaks by showing off the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro designs during its I/O keynote. It wasn’t a full announcement event, with Google only teasing the design changes coming to the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 this year.

But Google confirming the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 design isn’t enough to stop the leaks. We saw at least three big Pixel 7 rumors in a matter of days, including a fascinating one. Google might have a third Pixel 7 model in the works, and it might be a flagship like the Pixel 7 Pro.

There’s also the fact that someone is already selling functional Pixel 7 prototypes on eBay.

The Pixel 7 prototypes

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but an unreleased Pixel phone is trading hands for cash before the phone’s launch.

The Pixel 7 eBay listing has since been removed from the site. The auction started at $450, but there were no bids for the 128GB prototype.

No way, lmao. Someone is already selling an alleged Pixel 7 prototype on eBay.



Via: https://t.co/iQos9DwmAp https://t.co/TJchpK4vhZ pic.twitter.com/x243fBkoLE — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 30, 2022

As you can see in the following photo, the Pixel 7 model is functional. It’s not one of those dummy units that start appearing in leaks ahead of a phone’s launch. And the phone’s rear camera design is what gives its identity away.

The Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 will be almost identical to their predecessors. They have hole-punch displays and horizontal camera bumps on the back. But that camera module is made of metal, which has cutouts for the cameras. That’s how we know this is a Pixel 7.

The eBay seller claimed that they purchased the Pixel 7 from a wholesaler without knowing what it was. They supposedly realized it was a Pixel 7 after doing some research. The reseller supposedly had a Pixel 7 Pro on hand as well, but they sold that model.

These claims are dubious, at best.

As you can see in the next image, the eBay seller used the Pixel 7 Pro to take photos of the Pixel 7 prototype.

Leaked specs paint the same picture

Separately, 9to5Google discovered specs for the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7. They indicate that the 2022 Pixels won’t deliver massive upgrades over their predecessors, especially when it comes to the display.

Google created new display drivers for these two devices. The C10 and P10 are also known as Cheetah and Panther internally.

Those are the apparent codenames for the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7, respectively.

The Pixel 7 will feature a 2400 x 1080 display running at 90Hz. The Pixel 7 Pro screen has a higher resolution at 3120 and 1440. And the refresh rate goes up to 120Hz.

But these specs are in line with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. That means Google doesn’t plan any significant upgrades to the Pixel 7 screens.

Moreover, the blog indicates the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will feature the same Samsung panels that Google used for the Pixel 6 series.

Finally, 9to5Google says that the Pixel 7 Pro might support a native 1080p mode. This will help reduce battery consumption.

A mysterious Pixel 7 Pro leak emerges

The most exciting Pixel 7 Pro leak comes from the same blog as part of a separate report.

Joining the C10 and P10 codes is a G10 device. This is an Android gadget that appears to be powered by a Google Tensor processor, considering the Exynos references. That means the G10 can only be a Pixel device.

The G10’s display specs match the Pixel 6 Pro: 3120 x 1440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. And the panel size is similar as well, at 155 x 71 mm. The only difference seems to be the manufacturer. The G10 has a BOE panel instead of Samsung.

With all that in mind, it would seem Google is testing another flagship device like the Pixel 7 Pro. But it’s unclear whether the company will release three Pixel 7 models this year. And it makes little sense to launch two nearly identical Pixel 7 Pro versions.

It could just be that Google has two different display suppliers and it’s separating them with different codenames.

9to5Google identified two other potential Pixel-branded devices, codenamed Felix and Lynx. One of them could be the Pixel 7a coming next year. The other might be the foldable Pixel Notepad that Google reportedly delayed until sometime in 2023.

While nothing can be confirmed at this time, we’ll likely see the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in other leaks over the summer. The full set of specs should leak long before Google formally announces the new phones.

