Leaker details Apple’s all-glass iPhone 20 design

With Apple unveiling iOS 26 and the all-new Liquid Glass design, leakers believe this operating system update is a hint of the upcoming iPhone 20, which previous reports suggested Apple wants to make a true all-screen device.

Now, news aggregator yeux1122 is sharing details about this new all-glass design for the iPhone 20, citing sources from a design-related company. First, the leaker references Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and his “Glasswing” report for the iPhone 20. According to Gurman, Apple aims to deliver a true all-screen experience by hiding both Face ID and front-facing camera sensors beneath the display. The first step toward this change is expected with the iPhone 18 Pro, which will reportedly conceal all Face ID sensors under the screen, leaving only the front-facing camera visible.

By 2027, Apple is expected to hide all of these sensors, finally reaching a goal first envisioned with the iPhone X years ago. Yeux1122 claims the iPhone 20 will feature a monolithic design, with the device described as a “single entity” made entirely of glass.

The leaker says the front and back surfaces won’t be seen as separate parts, but rather as part of a continuous, unified design. They write, “The use of secondary-formed glass emphasizes a seamless surface that flows from the front to the sides and rear, enhancing a sense of unity.” This change is crucial for supporting Apple’s ambitions of creating a true edge-to-edge display.

Yeux1122 also believes Apple may consolidate several internal and external components into a few core parts, potentially leading to a more eco-friendly manufacturing process. Apple has a carbon-neutral goal for 2030, so many of its products will need to meet that standard in the near future.

In their post, the leaker points out that implementing a monolithic design for mass-market products is always a challenge. They reference two brands that have explored similar ideas: Sony’s premium TV lineup in 2010 and BMW’s concept i VISION CIRCULAR vehicle, expected around 2040.

Most companies avoid all-glass designs due to high production costs, so they typically reserve them for commemorative or concept products. Since the iPhone 20 marks a major milestone, Apple might be willing to go further than usual. Even some of the company’s executives have said they don’t believe the iPhone will still exist in a decade.

If any company can pull off an all-glass design in a mainstream product, it’s likely to be Apple. Below, you can find more details about the latest iPhone 20 rumors.