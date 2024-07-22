Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 beta Apple Intelligence iPhone shortcuts iOS 18 iPhone 16 Pixel 8a iOS 16
Home Tech Accessories

Leak reveals Google’s set-top box that will replace the Chromecast

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jul 22nd, 2024 7:58PM EDT
Leaked image of the Google TV Streamer.
Image: 9to5Google

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

We know Google will unveil four new Pixel phones at its big event next month, but there’s even more new hardware in the works. After reporting that Google was working on a sequel to the 4K Chromecast with Google TV earlier this year, 9to5Google is back with images of the new device, which is apparently called the “Google TV Streamer.”

The new streaming machine is seemingly getting a full makeover, as Google ditches the dongle design of the Chromecast in favor of a set-top box similar to the Apple TV. As you can see in the shot at the top of the article, the Google TV Streamer looks more like a router than it does like a vast majority of the streaming devices we’ve seen in recent years.

It’s unknown if the new design serves a practical purpose or if Google just wanted to mix things up with a fresh silhouette. It’s a relatively nondescript look and the device doesn’t seem to have any additional features or ports beyond a power cord and an HDMI cable.

Meet the remote of the Google TV Streamer.
Meet the remote of the Google TV Streamer. Image source: 9to5Google

The remote has also been redesigned. It’s a bit longer than the voice remote that ships with the Chromecast with Google TV, and the buttons have been rearranged.

Under the control wheel, you will now find the home button and the back button. Beneath that is the volume rocker (which came on the side of the old remote) and a voice input button (which no longer has Google Assistant branding). The mute button sits below the voice button, and the rest of the remote looks virtually identical. There are buttons for YouTube and Netflix, and the power and custom shortcut buttons are recessed into a pill-shaped groove.

We don’t know when Google plans to announce the new device, but we’re going to bet on Made by Google, which will take place on August 13.

Don’t Miss: Some Pixel 9 Pro preorders will come with a mysterious gift

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News

\