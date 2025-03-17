iPhone GameBaby case is the best way to play retro games on your phone

Since Apple started allowing retro game emulators on the App Store, users have been asking the best way to play old Game Boy games. While Delta does an amazing job of offering this nostalgia to users, BitmoLab refines that experience with its GameBaby case. This awesome case can protect your phone while still letting you to play Game Boy games with physical buttons.

After much hype about these iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 Pro Max cases, the company has revamped its beloved iPhone GameBaby case with improved materials and updated visuals.

This new GameBaby iPhone case features metal and silicone materials, versus the previous iteration’s plastic and silicone mix, and sports a fresher look. The case mixes yellow and white colors, making it familiar yet unique to Nintendo’s Game Boy numerous options.

Image source: BitmoLab

The case is exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. BitmoLab says it provides protection for your phone, while the lower part can also serve as a game controller. “You can detach it from the back of your phone and place it on the front in order to play retro games with a physical interface similar to those of the controllers of 16-bit consoles from the early 90s. After finishing your game, the GameBaby returns to its original shape, protecting your iPhone and allowing you to enjoy its full screen.”

The key features of the iPhone GameBaby case include:

Protective case that emulates consoles from the early 90s

A detachable lower half of the case allows a physical interface that mimics the controllers of 8 and 16-bit consoles

Play thousands of retro games in emulators like Delta

Early bird customers can get a unit for $24.99. Shipments are expected to start in mid-to-late March. Once the case is available, it will cost $39.99.