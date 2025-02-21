iPhone 16e tests show MagSafe charging works even though it’s not officially supported

You can’t even buy the iPhone 16e yet, but the phone has already had its first controversy. The iPhone 16e doesn’t support MagSafe charging, which is a bit of a surprise for a brand-new device that features high-end hardware similar to the more expensive iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.

Rumors emerged that MagSafe charging might interfere with Apple’s brand-new chip, the C1 modem, which powers wireless connectivity in the handset. Apple was quick to debunk those rumors. The C1 chip isn’t the reason the iPhone 16e lacks MagSafe charging support.

As I said before, Apple’s desire to keep costs down might be the simplest explanation. But just because the iPhone 16e isn’t equipped with internal MagSafe magnets doesn’t mean MagSafe chargers won’t work with a compatible case. The first iPhone 16e tests show that MagSafe cases not only work, they will improve wireless charging speeds. They also show MagSafe cases and MagSafe charging do not interfere with the C1 chip at all.

An accessory maker performed two tests on the iPhone 16e to see how MagSafe cases impact charging speeds and whether they cause connectivity issues, sharing the results with BGR.

The way MagSafe works on iPhones is pretty simple. All iPhones released since the iPhone 12 series, except for the iPhone SE 3 and iPhone 16e, have a ring of magnets inside the back. This ring of magnets ensures proper alignment with MagSafe chargers and accessories.

Apple also uses proprietary technology to increase MagSafe charging speeds compared to regular Qi wireless speeds. With MagSafe accessories, you get 15W wireless charging speeds or double the Qi standard. The iPhone 16 series got a bump to 25W charging, assuming you own the proper accessories.

The iPhone 16e lacks that ring of magnets and extra components that allow Apple to increase wireless charging speeds safely. Remember that smartphone vendors also have to account for overheating from wireless charging. That may be why the iPhone 16e only supports Qi charging (7.5W) and not any faster standards.

But slap a case on the back of the phone with magnets designed to work with MagSafe accessories, and you’ll still be able to use any MagSafe accessories you might own at home. The magnets in the case might not connect to magnets inside the iPhone 16e, but they will ensure perfect alignment with MagSafe chargers.

The tests that the accessory maker conducted show that using a MagSafe case will ensure the iPhone 16e charges at the maximum speed (7.5W). Without perfect alignment, which happens when you have to manually place a phone on a wireless charger, charging speeds can drop below 5W.

The accessory maker also conducted 5G tests on the iPhone 16e to determine whether the interference rumors were true. The results show that the iPhone 16e will not suffer from connectivity issues, as the C1 chip doesn’t interfere with the case’s magnets.

All of that shows that while the iPhone 16e lacks MagSafe components, you might be better served by a MagSafe case if you plan on charging your phone wirelessly on a regular basis.

No matter how you charge the handset, you might want to use protective gear with the iPhone 16e. Like all its predecessors, the handset is made of glass. As resistant as iPhone glass might be, it can still shatter during accidental drops.

While we’re at it, I’ll remind you the iPhone 16e has tremendous battery life and features a USB-C charging port like all iPhone 15 and 16 models. You’ll get faster charging speeds than Qi speeds when using a wire. That long battery life means the phone might last through the day with ease.