iPadOS 26 beta 2 now available to developers with improved Mac-like features

After years of users asking for a more capable iPad software, Apple is finally delivering it with iPadOS 26. With beta 2, the company keeps improving on the new Mac-like features that make not only the iPad Pro a better laptop replacement, but pretty much every iPad available.

First of all, the major change iPad users will notice with iPadOS 26 beta 2 is the new Liquid Glass design language. With a more unified appearance across all of Apple’s various operating systems, switching between the Mac, the iPhone, and the iPad feels more seamless than ever.

The most important iPadOS 26 feature Apple is currently testing with beta 2 is the new windowing system, which means users don’t have a limit on how many apps can be opened at once. This is especially useful for power users doing multiple tasks at once, but also because the company now finally lets other activities run in the background while you’re doing other tasks.

Another important change is the massive design shift coming to the Files app, as you can see everything with a list view and resize columns, some of the most wanted features for this app.

The new Preview app allows you to edit sketches, PDFs, and images in the Files app. A new Mac menu-like option is available to all iPad apps, which makes the experience of using this table with a Magic Keyboard better and more consistent with Apple’s computers.

iPadOS 26 beta 2 continues to improve Apple Intelligence features, as the company adds Live Translation, in-depth connection to ChatGPT with Image Playground and onscreen awareness, better Genmoji functionality, and an AI-powered Shortcuts app.

Alongside beta 2 of iPadOS 26, Apple is also seeding the second testing versions of iOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.