There’s one last feature the iPad needs to be a true laptop replacement

iPad users have plenty of reasons to be excited when iPadOS 26 arrives this fall. Even though it took Apple a long time to unlock the tablet’s full potential, it’s finally happening with iPadOS 26. Among the new features, Apple is adding a new window tiling system and more Mac-like capabilities, such as window controls, a menu bar, an improved Files app, quick folder access from the dock, and more.

With all these updates, it finally feels like Apple figured out how to deliver a computer-like experience on a touch-first device. While it’s still too early to offer a full review or share in-depth impressions of the beta software, it’s impressive what the company has accomplished.

Much of this is thanks to the new Liquid Glass UI, which sets Apple devices up for the future while making them feel more connected to each other. Working on a Mac and an iPad has never felt so similar.

That said, this powerful iPadOS 26 experience makes me wish the iPad had one more feature, though this one isn’t about software. I think the only thing missing from Apple’s tablet is MagSafe support.

Apple should bring MagSafe to the iPad Pro

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Hear me out.

I was already using the M4 iPad Pro during work trips and while on the go. With iPadOS 26, it feels like I can finally enjoy even more of what this amazing device has to offer. While users can already customize it with a nano-texture display and cellular options, it’s still missing one key feature: MagSafe support.

Of course, it’s not the iPhone’s version of MagSafe that Apple should add, but the Mac’s original version. It could use the same technology and be included as an extra port on the iPad. Even better, Apple could integrate it into the Magic Keyboard, making it the safest way to charge in busy spots, coffee shops, or anywhere else on the go.

Apple wouldn’t need to change much about the iPad to make this happen, and it would be such a useful addition. I love the MagSafe support on the Mac, and if it were available on other Apple devices, I’d use it all the time.