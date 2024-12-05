iPadOS 18.2 RC now available with 8 new features

Today, Apple released iPadOS 18.2 RC. The company continues to move forward on the iPadOS testing cycle and plans to launch this upcoming software update to users next week This build should improve general stability while continuing to master the new Apple Intelligence features.

These are the main features available with iPadOS 18.2 beta RC:

Genmoji: Create custom emojis by combining two figures; users can type a prompt like "monkey with pink hat" to make an entirely new emoji; here's how to use it;

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; having trouble with the waitlist? Check this;

Image Wand: "Rough sketches can be turned into delightful images, and users can even select empty space to create an image using context from the surrounding area" in the Notes app;

Create Images expansion: Another Apple Intelligence feature available with iPadOS 18.2 beta is the ability to create an image when you highlight text in the Notes app;

ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn't enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response; if you are tired of Apple Intelligence asking to confirm every prompt, do this.

Despite these Apple Intelligence features, Apple is also adding a few more features to iPadOS 18.2 during the beta test, such as:

Find My changes: With beta 2, Apple offers the option to Share Item Location with an "airline or trusted person." This feature creates a link that lets someone easily access your AirTag's location.

Photos app tweak: Videos in the Photos app no longer zoom in or out when you tap on them.

TV app tweak: The TV app navigation bar can be customized. Users can choose their favorite shortcuts to be shown.

it’s unclear what else Apple is bringing with iPadOS 18.2. With iOS 18.2, the company is testing an all-new Mail experience. However, it might never be released to iPad users. Here’s what Apple says about this upgrade:

Mail is introducing new ways for users to manage their inboxes. On-device categorization organizes and sorts incoming emails into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for news and social notifications, and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons. Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important at the moment.

BGR will let you know if we find anything new in today’s iPadOS 18.2 RC. Apple is also seeding the Release Candidate versions of iOS 18.2 and macOS 15.2.