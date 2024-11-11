iPadOS 18.2 beta 3 now available with Genmoji and other Apple Intelligence features

Today, Apple released iPadOS 18.2 beta 3. The company continues to move forward on the iPadOS testing cycle and plans to launch this upcoming software update to users early next month. This build should improve general stability while continuing to master the new Apple Intelligence features.

These are the main features available with iPadOS 18.2 beta 3:

Genmoji: Create custom emojis by combining two figures; users can type a prompt like "monkey with pink hat" to make an entirely new emoji; here's how to use it;

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; having trouble with the waitlist? Check this;

Image Wand: "Rough sketches can be turned into delightful images, and users can even select empty space to create an image using context from the surrounding area" in the Notes app;

Create Images expansion: Another Apple Intelligence feature available with iPadOS 18.2 beta is the ability to create an image when you highlight text in the Notes app;

ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn't enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response; if you are tired of Apple Intelligence asking to confirm every prompt, do this.

Despite these Apple Intelligence features, it’s unclear what else Apple is bringing with iPadOS 18.2. With iOS 18.2, the company is testing an all-new Mail experience. However, it might never be released to iPad users. Here’s what Apple says about this upgrade:

Mail is introducing new ways for users to manage their inboxes. On-device categorization organizes and sorts incoming emails into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for news and social notifications, and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons. Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important at the moment.

BGR will let you know if we find anything new in today’s iPadOS 18.2 beta. Apple is also releasing the third testing versions of iOS 18.2 and macOS 15.2.