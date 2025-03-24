iOS 18.4 RC now available ahead of official launch next month

Apple is likely almost done with the beta testing of iOS 18.4, as it has just released its RC. The Release Candidate version comes after Apple announced that AirPods Max will finally feature lossless support. Still, it’s unlikely this new build will bring this function.

This is the third beta since Apple announced the personalized Siri experience will take longer to arrive on the iPhone. Still, the company is including at least three new improvements for Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.4 RC:

New languages: Apple adds Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India.

Apple adds Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India. Image Playground: The long-awaited Sketch style is now available alongside the Animation and Illustration options.

The long-awaited Sketch style is now available alongside the Animation and Illustration options. Genmoji: Apple tweaked the Genmoji icon on the keyboard, as it now reads “Genmoji.”

With iOS 18.4 RC, Apple added the seven emojis teased by the Unicode Consortium last year. The company also includes the following features:

