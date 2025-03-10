iOS 18.4 beta 3 now available with new emojis and these other 11 features

With a release date expected for early April, Apple follows its iOS 18.4 beta testing with its third build. At this moment, it’s unclear what’s new. However, Apple will likely keep improving its latest Apple Intelligence features and other tools for all users.
This is the first beta since Apple announced the personalized Siri experience will take longer to arrive on the iPhone. Still, the company is including at least three new improvements for Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.4 beta 3:
- New languages: Apple adds Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India.
- Image Playground: The long-awaited Sketch style is now available alongside the Animation and Illustration options.
- Genmoji: Apple tweaked the Genmoji icon on the keyboard, as it now reads “Genmoji.”
With iOS 18.4 beta 3, Apple added the seven emojis teased by the Unicode Consortium last year. The company also includes the following features:
- Apple News+ Food: This update will bring a new Food section to Apple News. Subscribers can access recipes, tips for healthy eating, restaurants, and more.
- Vision Pro app: With iOS 18.4, Apple Vision Pro will get its own iPhone app. It will help you download apps, visionOS content, tips, and information and even set up Guest Mode.
- Apple Maps change: You can now set a Preferred Language to get directions instead of the one you use on your iPhone.
- Ambient music: iOS 18.4 adds new Control Center toggles for Ambient Music, including Chill, Productivity, Sleep, and Wellbeing.
- CarPlay update: Cars with bigger screens now get three rows of apps displayed.
- Visual Intelligence: Apple added the Visual Intelligence feature to the Action Button while also adding support for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16e.
- Control Center: The Control Center now displays an Apple Intelligence section with three options: Talk to Siri, Type to Siri, and Visual Intelligence.
