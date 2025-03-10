iOS 18.4 beta 3 now available with new emojis and these other 11 features

With a release date expected for early April, Apple follows its iOS 18.4 beta testing with its third build. At this moment, it’s unclear what’s new. However, Apple will likely keep improving its latest Apple Intelligence features and other tools for all users.

This is the first beta since Apple announced the personalized Siri experience will take longer to arrive on the iPhone. Still, the company is including at least three new improvements for Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.4 beta 3:

New languages: Apple adds Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India.

Apple adds Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India. Image Playground: The long-awaited Sketch style is now available alongside the Animation and Illustration options.

The long-awaited Sketch style is now available alongside the Animation and Illustration options. Genmoji: Apple tweaked the Genmoji icon on the keyboard, as it now reads “Genmoji.”

With iOS 18.4 beta 3, Apple added the seven emojis teased by the Unicode Consortium last year. The company also includes the following features:

