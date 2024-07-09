iOS 17.6 beta 3 now available, but all we want is Apple Intelligence

As the beta cycle follows, Apple has just released the third testing version of iOS 17.6. However, this is one of the less exciting updates for the iOS 17 cycle, mainly because all supported iPhones will get iOS 18, which is set to be released later this fall.

For now, attention is turning to the imminent release of Apple Intelligence. Expected to be available in beta for iPhone 15 Pro, Apple is adding several AI features for its devices, including:

Writing Tools: Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps;

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app;

Memories in Photos: Users can create stories they want to see just by typing a description. Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos based on the description, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc;

Clean Up tool: This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject

That said, iOS 17.6 beta 3 is more about what Apple could add than what’s already there. According to YouTuber zollotech, Apple plans to bring Lost Mode to Apple Pencil Pro on the Find My app.

Besides that, it seems Apple will also let users remove their devices from Repair Mode through the Find My app. At this moment, you can’t do that.

For Apple News+, Apple is working on Live Activity support for Home Screen and Lock Screen, so you can keep following games and other factual stories happening at that moment.

iOS 17.6 beta 3 is also bringing a new Messages app setting that lets you filter unknown senders if they’re an international sender.

Right now, iOS 17.6 looks like a small update. Unfortunately,iOS 17.5 was also no different, as it brought only a few enhancements:

Pride wallpapers: To celebrate Pride 2024, Apple brings “bold, symbolic color to Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad. Signaling hope, strength, and fellowship to LGBTQ+ communities, the beams of light glow against a dark background and stack on top of each other to represent the everlasting impact of LGBTQ+ activism and its role in illuminating the path to greater equality for future generations.”

Podcasts widget change: The Podcasts widget has a new dynamic color that changes depending on what you’re listening to.

Tracking Notifications: Cross-platform tracking detection delivers notifications to users if a compatible Bluetooth tracker they do not own is moving with them, regardless of what operating system the device is paired with.

Alongside iOS 17.6 beta 3, Apple is also releasing the third testing versions of iPadOS 17.6, watchOS 10.6, macOS 14.6, tvOS 17.6, and visionOS 1.3. We’ll let you know if we find anything new in this beta cycle.