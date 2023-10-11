How to opt out of T-Mobile’s price hike for unlimited plans

If you are on one of T-Mobile’s older unlimited plans, you have an important decision to make. Next month, T-Mobile will begin automatically migrating customers who are still on the carrier’s One, Simple Choice, Magenta, and Magenta 55 Plus plans to the latest unlimited plans. CNET reports that T-Mobile will start sending out notices on October 17 to alert impacted customers that their plans will change and their monthly bills will increase in November.
T-Mobile told CNET “there will be an increase of approximately $10 per line with the migration.” The carrier also noted that customers who sign up for AutoPay can save up to $5 per line on up to 8 lines per account, but they’ll still be paying more overall.
T-Mobile shared the following statement: “We’re always looking for ways to give our customers more from our services so we’re moving a small number who were on older rate plans to newer plans that will deliver them enhanced features.”
Here’s the good news: You can opt out of the move as well as the resulting price hike by calling T-Mobile. According to CNET, those who want to keep the old plan can call T-Mobile’s Customer Care support line to cancel the move. It’s unclear how long T-Mobile is giving customers to make this call or how long customers will be able to stay on their defunct unlimited plans following the call, but it’s worth a shot if you’re happy with your current plan.
Here’s the number to call to reach T-Mobile customer support: 1-800-937-8997.
If you aren’t interested in calling customer support or don’t mind switching to a newer plan, you can simply wait for the change to occur next month. Here’s what your new unlimited plan will be depending on your current plan (via The Mobile Report):
- Simple Choice / Select Choice > Magenta or Essentials Select
- Magenta / ONE Plan > Go5G
- Magenta 55 > Go5G 55
- Simple Choice Business > Business Unlimited Advanced
At the very least, you have all the tools you need to make an informed decision now.