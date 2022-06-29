Google’s Switch to Android iPhone app now supports all Android 12 devices

Google officially launched its Switch to Android app for iPhone earlier this year. As its name suggests, the app intends to simplify the process of moving your data from an iPhone to an Android device. At first, the app only worked with Pixel phones, but on Wednesday, Google announced that the app now supports all Android 12 devices.

Google’s Switch to Android app expands support

As long as your phone is running Android 12, you should be able to use Google’s Switch to Android app when switching from an iPhone to Android.

Here’s the full description of Google’s Switch to Android app from the App Store:

The Switch to Android app from Google helps you quickly and securely move your most important data types – photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events — to a brand new Android device without fussy cables. The app also walks you through other important steps to setting up your device, like turning off iMessage so you don’t miss text messages from friends and family. The app will ask you for a series of permissions so that your iPhone’s data can be moved to your Android device.

This app is very easy to use. Just scan a QR code on your Android device and follow the steps. One of the most common mistakes that users make when switching from iPhone to Android is forgetting to turn off iMessage. It’s a headache to deal with, and that alone should make this app a worthwhile download for anyone making the switch.

Reasons to make the switch

Google also took the opportunity to provide a list of reasons why an iPhone user might want to switch to Android. Some are more compelling than others. For example, if you are already deep in Google’s ecosystem, the devices will work better together than before. If you own a Chromebook, a Wear OS smartwatch, or a Google TV, you will have an easier time syncing the devices up and jumping between devices throughout your day.

Google also points out that you can video chat with your contacts, listen to music, and send texts on Android. Plus, if you want to use FaceTime, you can access it through Chrome, and the Apple Music app is available to download on Google Play.

Of course, there are things that Android does better than iOS. All the way down at number 9 on Google’s list is widgets. Though iOS has widgets — and those widgets are coming to your lock screen in iOS 16 — they are not quite as useful as on Android. On Android, widgets are actually interactive rather than simply being attractive shortcuts to apps. Widgets on iOS unquestionably look better, but they can’t do what Android widgets do.

If you do plan on making the switch, download Google’s Switch to the Android app.