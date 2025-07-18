Galaxy Z Fold 8 and iPhone Fold models could ditch the crease, analyst says

The upcoming iPhone Fold might actually have a crease-free design, and the next Galaxy Z Fold model might follow the same path. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Fine M-Tec is investing millions of dollars to “support the growing foldable device market and increased demand for ultra-precision laser processing capacity.”

Kuo says this investment confirms his earlier prediction that Apple’s “stricter crease-free requirements for the iPhone Fold would accelerate the adoption of laser drilling for display metal plate production.” In a previous report, Kuo explained that the display’s metal plate is the most important element, as it can prevent creasing in a foldable display. “Because the plate must be closely tailored to the display design, the specification of SDC’s crease-free solution for Apple also includes the metal plate designed and manufactured by Fine M-Tec,” a translation of Kuo’s post reads.

Samsung Display will continue its long commitment with Apple to produce these displays. A story last week revealed that Samsung has already begun the display production for the iPhone Fold, as it built a dedicated line for Apple’s foldable smartphone. The factory can produce 35,000 displays per month and uses the 6th-generation OLED panel. With 1.25 million panels per month, or 15 million per year, this should be more than enough to support Apple’s goal of selling 6 to 8 million iPhone Fold devices in the first year.

Over the past few months, rumors about the iPhone Fold have become more frequent. Reports so far suggest that Apple plans to bring back the Touch ID sensor and use the most premium materials available to ensure the foldable’s early success, even though it might not be on par with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models in terms of the cameras.

What’s equally interesting about Kuo’s latest report is that Samsung is apparently also planning to apply the same technology to the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The Korean company will also use the metal plate production for its upcoming foldable device.

That said, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the best foldable Samsung ever introduced to date, with beautiful inner and outer displays and an ultra-thin design, the company has at least one more surprise in store for customers soon in the form of a trifold phone.