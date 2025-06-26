Leak tells us how Apple’s foldable iPhone will be different from rivals

After several years of contradictory rumors about Apple’s interest in foldable devices, there’s now broad agreement among leakers and analysts. A Fold-type iPhone foldable phone is in development, with Apple expected to unveil it in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 series.

We’ve seen all sorts of leaks about the type of foldable phone experience Apple is aiming for, and they’re all pointing in the same direction. The iPhone Fold won’t be identical to most foldables currently on the market. It won’t be as tall as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 (or its predecessors), but it’ll be noticeably wider. When unfolded, the iPhone Fold will resemble an iPad mini more than the unfolded Z Fold.

A reliable leaker from China recently shared the latest specs Apple is testing on current iPhone Fold prototypes, along with a schematic of the phone’s design.

A leaker known as Digital Chat Station (via X user Jukanlosreve) says Apple hasn’t finalized the foldable iPhone’s specs yet. But the latest prototype reportedly features a 7.58-inch foldable screen with a 2,713 x 1920 resolution and a 14.1:10 aspect ratio.

The purported size, specs, and schematics of a foldable iPhone prototype. Image source: X

The leaker also claims the prototype uses a hinge made from a more durable amorphous metal-glass composite and features a titanium body. It’s expected to include dual 48-megapixel cameras on the back.

Digital Chat Station shared illustrations showing what the unfolded iPhone Fold would look like. It closely resembles the current iPad mini 7 display, although the foldable iPhone is said to have thinner bezels.

I asked ChatGPT to estimate the cover screen size based on the specs from the leaker. This isn’t the first time I’ve asked ChatGPT to calculate the iPhone Fold’s dimensions, but this time we have more data to work with.

According to the AI, the cover display would measure 5.36 inches with a resolution of 1356 x 1920 pixels. Folded, the iPhone Fold would be 111.2mm tall and 78.6mm wide. These dimensions are very close to the earlier estimates. Back then, Digital Chat Station claimed the foldable iPhone would feature a 7.74-inch foldable screen and a 5.49-inch cover display, both slightly larger than the new figures.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 folded (left) and unfolded (right). Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

The Z Fold 6’s known folded dimensions are 153.5mm tall and 68.1mm wide. So, a foldable iPhone based on this prototype would be much shorter and wider than the Z Fold 6. This design could offer a better tablet experience when unfolded and a more usable cover screen.

Earlier Galaxy Z Fold models were often criticized for having narrow cover screens. Samsung has widened its Fold-type phones over time, but the issue hasn’t completely gone away.

Apple’s rumored design is more in line with the Oppo Find N. Huawei’s recently launched Pura X also echoes this approach. Folded, it looks like a Flip phone. Unfolded, it resembles a Fold-type tablet more than a traditional Flip-style phone. At the time, I said the Huawei phone hinted at what we might see from Apple.

Huawei Pura X folded and unfolded. Image source: Huawei

Separately, the major design changes in iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 help set the stage for a foldable iPhone. When folded, it would function like a standard iPhone. Unfolded, it becomes a powerful iPad that’s almost as capable as a MacBook.

That said, Apple still has plenty of time to finalize the iPhone Fold’s design. The specs Digital Chat Station revealed could reflect just one of several prototypes. Apple is likely experimenting with other size combinations. Expect more leaks and possibly more schematics as development continues.