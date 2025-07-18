Figma debuts Glass Effect Playground to help developers prep iOS 26 apps

During the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple previewed iOS 26 and its all-new Liquid Glass design. With important changes to the company’s stock apps, some developers are also expected to adapt their software to this new language, which Apple describes as “beautiful, delightful, and instantly familiar.”

While simulating glass on software can be challenging, designer tools have been racing against time to crack Apple’s Liquid Glass. For instance, the latest Sketch Beta already offers a glass-like effect for users, and now Figma has announced a similar feature.

On an X post, the company wrote: “Let’s touch glass,” followed by a 30-second video showing the many possibilities Glass Effect Playground offers. Although it’s still in beta, the feature allows users to customize several details of the interface, including how light behaves, as well as the refraction, depth, dispersion, frost, and more.

Developers and designers can now work on improving their apps to look more consistent with the iOS 26 experience Apple is going to offer in a couple of months.

Here’s how Figma describes this new Glass feature: “Glass is a new effect in Figma that allows you to manipulate light, depth, frost, and more to create dynamic elements in Figma that refract light like physical glass. This playground file will teach you how to use the effect and provide creative inspiration to have fun with glass.”

This new Glass tool comes a few months after Config 2025. At its conference, Figma announced Make, a prompt-to-code tool that lets users take an existing design and prompt their way to a fully coded prototype. The company also introduced Figma Sites, which let teams publish design directly to the web with a single click, and Grid, which gives designers a flexible layout with enhanced control and responsiveness when designing on the platform.

A public beta of iOS 26 is expected for next week, but users will have to wait until later this fall when iOS 26 is released to all users to see how third-party apps will actually look in the new software. In the meantime, Figma’s Glass Effect Playground is available here.