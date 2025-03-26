Discord just got a massive glow-up with its latest update

If you logged into Discord lately and thought, “Wait… did something change?”—you’re not imagining it. The latest Discord update introduces a huge refresh that isn’t just a new coat of paint. It’s a performance boost, a style revamp, and what Discord claims is a smarter way to game with friends.

The biggest overhaul is the Game Overlay. Previously, this overlay worked by hooking into your game’s window, which often caused performance hiccups. Now it’s a fully customizable set of widgets.

You can pop open your voice chat, reposition your DMs, and even watch a friend’s game stream—right from your overlay. No more tabbing out or dragging windows across monitors. And because the Discord update’s refresh to the overlay no longer messes with the inner workings of your game, it should play nicely with more titles, including those with strict anti-cheat rules.

Outside the overlay, the update brings a fresh vibe to the desktop app itself. There are now four base themes for all users to choose from—Light, Ash, Dark, and Onyx. Dark is akin to Discord’s OG dark mode, while Onyx is a much darker option. There are also new UI density options that let you control how much space each element takes up.

So, if you prefer some breathing room between your chat boxes or a tight, compact view, it’s your call. Channel lists are resizable now, too, which means you can finally see those long-winded channel names without hovering over them. The latest Discord update also dropped some polish on the voice and video call controls.

Controls have been centralized into a sleek new action bar, making adjusting your mic or stream settings slightly easier. Color cues are sharper, too: muted mics glow red, and active cams glow green. This provides some quick visual cues that you can more easily rely on without having to double-check that you’re set up correctly.

Altogether, this Discord update and the refresh it brings make the app more intuitive and efficient. Discord claims that these changes should make the app better tailored to the way people actually use it and that future updates could see the app even more embedded in video games and consoles—it’s already available on PS5.

I’m not the biggest fan of some of the changes, but considering Discord is bringing ads to its mobile app, we’re not always going to be happy with the choices app developers make. This time around, at least, we’ll probably get used to the changes.