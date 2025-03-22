Scientists just created a bizarre new phase of matter

Quantum physics has always challenged our understanding of reality, but a new breakthrough is pushing the limits even further. Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis have created a new phase of matter known as a time quasicrystal, an advanced version of time crystals, which were first discovered in 2016.

These materials almost seem to defy the laws of physics, remaining in perpetual motion without expending energy. The first iteration of this discovery could have huge implications for quantum computing, precision timekeeping, and advanced sensing technologies, with time quasicrystals set to take that even further.

Time crystals function similarly to conventional crystals like diamonds or quartz, which have atomic structures that repeat in space. The difference is that time crystals repeat patterns in time. This means they oscillate at constant frequencies without requiring an external energy source.

They theoretically never stop “ticking,” making them a potential game-changer for quantum storage and timekeeping. The team at Washington University has taken this a step further by developing an even more complex time quasicrystal.

Unlike regular time crystals that oscillate in a predictable pattern, time quasicrystals vibrate at multiple frequencies simultaneously, creating a richer, more intricate structure. To achieve this, researchers embedded atomic vacancies in diamonds and stimulated them using microwave pulses.

The potential applications of time quasicrystals are exciting, particularly in quantum computing. One of the biggest challenges in quantum systems is maintaining coherence, as quantum information tends to degrade over time due to external interference.

Time crystals could provide long-term quantum memory, similar to how RAM functions in classical computers, but without the same energy limitations. Scientists also believe time quasicrystals could revolutionize precision timekeeping, offering an alternative to quartz-based oscillators, which gradually lose accuracy.

Though this discovery is still in its early stages, it confirms fundamental quantum theories while opening the door to new possibilities in computing and sensing technology.

If researchers can find a way to fully control and scale these time quasicrystals, they could play a pivotal role in next-generation quantum technologies.