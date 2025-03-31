Are Roomba robot vacuums still worth it in 2025, with all the other options out now?

Despite how long it has been on the scene, iRobot’s Roomba brand is still among the best of the best in the robot vacuum market. Read our Roomba Combo j9+ review, Roomba s9+ review, or Roomba j7+ review, and you’ll see that Roomba models are still among the best in the business. The problem, however, is that there isn’t much of a gap anymore between Roomba models and robot vacuums from other brands. In some cases, especially at the high end of the market, there are options from companies like Roborock, Shark, and Narwal that are even better than many Roomba robot vacuums.

Price is a major factor here, since Roomba models are often very expensive compared to similar options from rival brands. When there are big Roomba sales like the one happening right now, however, Roomba models often pull ahead of the competition. Prices start at just $149.99 for the entry-level Roomba Vac with powerful suction and Alexa support. Or, if you want the best of the best, you can save $200 on the Roomba Combo j9+, which is still one of the most capable iRobot models you can get.

Budget robot vacuum brands have been getting better and better lately. What’s more, they often go on sale with massive discounts. For example, the well-rated Lefant M210 robot vacuum retails for $200. Right now, however, it’s on sale for just $88.88, thanks to a huge discount.

That’s a great deal, but many people out there would rather stick with what they know. And there’s no brand with as much notoriety as iRobot’s Roomba lineup of robot vacuums.

Roombas are often priced out of reach for many people, but Amazon’s current sale brings an opportunity to save on some of the most popular Roomba models out there.

Prices start at just $149.99 for the entry-level Roomba Vac robot vacuum cleaner. This model isn’t the most feature-packed Roomba out there, but it’s much more powerful than entry-level models from lesser brands. It also works with Alexa, so you can start cleaning jobs with your voice.

Available on Amazon

If you’re looking for a big step up from the Vac, there are a few good options for you right now.

First, the Roomba Combo j5+ with AI and integrated mopping is 48% off right now. That’s a massive discount that drops it to $379.99. Or, you can get the $550 Roomba Combo i5+ for $299, which is an amazing deal. The i5+ doesn’t have all the features of the Combo j5+, but it’s a fine upper mid-range model if you only care about cleaning. Additionally, since it’s still a Plus and a Combo model, you get built-in mopping in addition to the auto-empty base station.

Finally, there’s a great deal on what I consider to be the best of the best from iRobot’s Roomba brand.

As the successor to the s9+, the Roomba Combo j9+ is by far the most powerful Roomba vacuum that iRobot has ever made. It has the strongest suction you can get, as well as extra-wide rollers that are great for pet hair. It’s also quite expensive, of course, with a retail price of $1,400.

During this sale, you can get the Roomba Combo j9+ for $1,099, which is a $200 discount. You can read my Roomba Combo j9+ review to learn more about this fantastic robot vacuum and mop. Or, if you don’t need mopping, you can save a whole lot more by opting for the regular Roomba j9+. This model retails for $899, but it’s on sale right now for just $499.