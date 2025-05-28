Apple’s response to monopoly allegations might be… a gaming App Store

With Apple under scrutiny globally for monopoly allegations and governments demanding the company open up the App Store, Apple’s response might be another App Store—this time focused on gaming.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple is launching a gaming app store for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. This new app will come preinstalled on these devices. With it, Apple will separate everyday apps from games and Apple Arcade content.

Gurman writes that the service will also function as a “launcher for titles and centralize in-game achievements, leaderboards, communications, and other activity,” as Cupertino plans to phase out Game Center. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a dedicated gaming App Store. Previously, former 9to5Mac‘s Filipe Espósito reported that the company was already exploring the idea.

Now, Bloomberg offers more details about the service, which will include “editorial content from Apple about new titles, offer access to the App Store’s game section, and promote Arcade.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

There’s one way for Apple’s gaming App Store to make sense

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

With a new gaming App Store, Apple must be ready to face tougher scrutiny from regulators. Even though the company isn’t a major player in the gaming space, it almost seems like it’s pushing back against government demands by keeping exclusive control over game distribution on iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS.

What could make this more controversial is that Apple plans to offer a Mac version of the app that “can tap into games downloaded outside of the App Store.”

Apple’s platforms have seen better game titles in recent years, and the company recently acquired RAC7 Games, the studio behind the popular Sneaky Sasquatch. Of course, Apple wants to keep earning revenue from in-app gaming purchases, a key part of its App Store profits.

Still, if Apple is building this new marketplace, it won’t make sense unless it also allows Epic, Microsoft, and others to launch their own.

Wrap up

If Apple announces this new feature at the WWDC 2025 keynote, let’s hope it’s also ready for deeper changes. Otherwise, by the time iOS 19 rolls out, this gaming App Store might not be what Cupertino had in mind after all.