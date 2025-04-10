Apple Watch is about to get better, and you have Europe to thank

The Apple Watch is one of my favorite Apple products. I wear it every day, and sometimes I don’t even bother carrying my iPhone. Whether going for a run, buying groceries, or just wanting to disconnect from a larger screen, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is one of my favorite gadgets.

While writing about the watchOS 12 rumors that could bring Apple Intelligence features and an improved design to my watch, I thought that this would not immediately improve my Apple Watch experience.

Then, I was reminded of the new DMA requirements Apple will have to adopt during the watchOS 12 cycle in Europe for its watch. For example, the company will have to give third-party smartwatches the same access it provides to Apple Watch.

Even though these laws are focused on Europe, which means third-party smartwatches will be able to receive push notifications, the ability to reply to them, and even easy-to-pair setup with an iPhone, I got excited that that means Apple will have to do more to set itself apart from the competition. After all, having more smartwatches available for the iPhone will also help the company’s own watch grow.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 colors. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

The Apple Watch needs very little to become perfect. However, these are some of my suggestions that could make it even better:

More app support : When I’m out and about with my Apple Watch, it’s terrible that I can’t use WhatsApp, order an Uber, or ask for food or groceries;

: When I’m out and about with my Apple Watch, it’s terrible that I can’t use WhatsApp, order an Uber, or ask for food or groceries; 5G support: The Apple Watch might soon support 5G capabilities. If rumors are true, Apple will bring this higher speed data to the watch, but, more interestingly, Apple might pack it with the C1 chip, which could also mean improved battery life;

The Apple Watch might soon support 5G capabilities. If rumors are true, Apple will bring this higher speed data to the watch, but, more interestingly, Apple might pack it with the C1 chip, which could also mean improved battery life; Louder speakers: Both the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 can play music and podcasts from their speakers . However, I wish they were louder;

Both the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 can play music and podcasts from their speakers However, I wish they were louder; Apple Intelligence support: Suppose Apple Intelligence works; I would love it if, in the future, Apple Watch could become a Humane AI Pin-like device. Imagine if I could speak with this wearable and get answers about the things surrounding me, ask it to perform several tasks, and so on.

Wrap up

That said, I think Europe will make the Apple Watch better because Apple will have to catch up with the new competition. On the other hand, besides the long-rumored health features, I think these other capabilities would greatly improve Apple’s smartwatch.