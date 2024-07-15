Apple seeds new iOS 18 beta 3 build ahead of public beta launch

A week after releasing iOS 18 beta 3 to developers, Apple is now seeding a new build of this upcoming operating system update. We expected this version to bring Apple Intelligence, but it seems it’s not there yet.

These are some of the Apple Intelligence features we’ll likely see soon during the iOS 18 beta cycle.

Writing Tools: Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps;

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app;

Genmoji: With this function, iPhone users will use AI to generate new emoji characters based on text input, such as "T-rex wearing a tutu on a surfboard." Learn more about it here;

Memories in Photos: Users can create stories they want to see just by typing a description. Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos based on the description, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc;

Clean Up tool: This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject;

Siri: Users type to Siri and switch between text and voice to communicate with Siri in whatever way feels right for the moment.

Apple says Apple Intelligence will continue in beta even after iOS 18 becomes available to all users. In addition, more features will be added with time, such as a revamped Siri that can understand context.

Alongside a new iOS 18 beta 3 build, Apple is also re-releasing the third-testing versions of iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia since both operating system updates will include Apple Intelligence.