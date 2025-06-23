Apple releases macOS Tahoe beta 2 with these improvements

A couple of weeks after starting the beta cycle of macOS Tahoe, Apple is now releasing the second test version of this upcoming operating system update for Macs. At this moment, it’s unclear what’s new with it. However, Apple is likely making the general experience with this beta software more reliable, as it aims to release a public beta in the coming month.

macOS Tahoe is one of the most important updates for the Mac, especially because it marks the last big software update for Intel Macs. Starting with macOS 27, Apple will only support its own chips, finally concluding the transition between Intel and its silicon.

Still, macOS Tahoe beta 2 brings a taste of what Intel Macs can experience with M1 or newer Macs. With a new Liquid Glass design, Apple is making the experience of using the iPhone, the iPad, and the Mac more similar. Cupertino focused this update on improving Continuity features, as Mac users get Live Activities support, a new Phone app, the ability to manage unwanted calls, and make the Mac wait for a live agent while you do other tasks.

While some people didn’t like the new Finder icon, macOS Tahoe is setting the foundation for a brighter Siri. The new Spotlight index everything on the Mac, including a clipboard containing everything you copied and pasted during the day. Using the Spotlight, you can tell the Mac to summarize documents, create images, and use a Private Cloud Compute model to perform a Shortcut.

That said, macOS Tahoe beta 2 keeps improving the integration between Mac and iPhone as Cupertino makes iPhone Mirroring and ChatGPT integration even better. There are also several new Apple Intelligence features coming to the Mac.

Alongside macOS Tahoe beta 2, Apple is seeding the second testing versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.