Apple releases macOS 15.4 with four major features

The fourth major macOS Sequoia update is now available to Mac users. This version brings Apple Intelligence improvements and is a bit more feature-packed than the previous macOS 15.3 update. Here’s everything you need to know about macOS 15.4.

There are two main Apple Intelligence features landing on macOS 15.4:

Mail is introducing new ways for users to manage their inboxes. On-device categorization organizes and sorts incoming emails into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for news and social notifications, and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons. Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important at the moment. New Apple Intelligence languages: Apple is adding Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India to Apple Intelligence.

In addition to these changes, Apple added seven new emojis to the macOS 15.4. The Unicode Consortium introduced these figures last May in beta. The new emojis include a face with bags under the eyes, a fingerprint, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a harp, a shovel, and splatter.

If these emojis aren’t enough, Apple now lets you create your own with Genmoji. With macOS 15.4, Apple tweaked the Genmoji button on the keyboard so it’s more easily discoverable, even though they’re only considered emojis on Apple’s platforms.

Finally, the company announced that lossless support is available for AirPods Max with macOS 15.4. You need to use the USB-C cable included with these headphones and plug them into your Mac.

Alongside macOS 15.4, Apple released the final versions of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, tvOS 18.4, visionOS 2.4, and watchOS 11.4. BGR will let you know if we discover anything new in these major software updates.