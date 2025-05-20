Click to Skip Ad
Apple just released new AirPods Max firmware, and here’s how to update

By
Published May 20th, 2025 3:28PM EDT
AirPods Max Noise Cancelling Headphones
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

A few weeks after making wired lossless audio available for the USB-C AirPods Max, Apple has released a new firmware update for its premium headphones. At the moment, it’s unclear what’s available in this new software. However, it likely improves the capabilities of lossless streaming. If you don’t recall, Apple previously pulled the AirPods Max firmware update that would bring these new features to the headphones.

So far, Apple has only released a firmware update for AirPods Max. The USB-C model has been updated to version 7E108 from the previous 7E101 firmware.

While the USB-C AirPods Max are the same headphones as the 2020 release, the main difference is the USB-C port. In April, Apple announced it would unlock lossless audio capability when connected to a wired network.

With that, AirPods Max could stream songs in 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio, which preserves the integrity of original recordings. In addition, it would be possible to listen to lossless audio while still enjoying personalized spatial audio.

Apple says users must use the AirPods Max’s USB-C cable included with their iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices to take advantage of lossless capabilities. More interesting than that, gamers and live streamers can also take advantage of ultra-low latency audio to experience no response delay while playing or live streaming, which, according to Apple, becomes “reliably smooth and even more immersive for users.”

Here’s how to update your AirPods Max firmware

Follow these steps to update your AirPods Max firmware:

  1. Make sure that your AirPods are in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that’s connected to Wi-Fi.
  2. Put your AirPods in their charging case and close the lid.
  3. Plug the charging cable into your charging case, then plug the other end of the cable into a USB charger or port.
  4. Keep the lid of the charging case closed, and wait at least 30 minutes for the firmware to update.
  5. Open the lid of the charging case to reconnect your AirPods to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
  6. Check the firmware version again.

We’ll continue to let you know when Apple rolls out new AirPods firmware updates.

