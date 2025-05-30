Apple is working on a buttonless iPhone, Apple Watch, and more

During the Jony Ive era, Apple dreamed of creating a buttonless iPhone. While developing new iPhone models, Cupertino would go on to test this feature but eventually scrap it, even after Ive left.

Although the iPhone with solid-state buttons and haptic feedback was reportedly canceled, Chinese Weibo leaker Instant Digital (via MacRumors) says Apple is still working on this technology, even though it doesn’t plan to release a version in 2025.

At the time, the leaker said the issue with this project was that the solid-state buttons with haptic feedback could lead to “mistouches,” and Apple couldn’t “perfectly guarantee” the buttons would work properly. The project was put “on hold” so the company could focus on improving display and battery technology instead.

That said, Instant Digital took to Weibo to say that Apple is not only still working on a buttonless iPhone, but also wants to expand the technology to its “entire product line,” including the iPad and Apple Watch.

The leaker says Apple is still facing issues with “mistouches” and that the current design is integrated into the frame. The company reportedly wants the experience to feel closer to that of a traditional mechanical button. Most likely, Apple is aiming for something like the iPhone 8’s Home Button, where users feel a press even though it’s just haptic feedback.

Wrap up

Adding solid-state buttons would help Apple move toward its dream of a buttonless and, eventually, portless iPhone. With no physical buttons, there would be fewer potential points of failure, along with improved water and dust resistance. The same could apply to the iPad and Apple Watch, especially if Apple is planning more rugged versions of these devices.

With the new Camera Control technology, Apple could eventually redesign iPhone buttons to include similar capabilities. Still, only time will tell.