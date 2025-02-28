Apple highlights ‘price you can’t ignore’ in new iPhone 16e ad

With the iPhone 16e now available, Apple just released a new ad for the company’s latest model in the iPhone 16 series. In the 38-second ad, an inflatable air dancer — almost a roly-poly — dances with a white iPhone 16e in their hands.

During the video, Apple says the iPhone 16e has a “price you can’t ignore.” While the company wants to position its new phone as affordable, we can’t forget that the iPhone 16e makes Apple’s cheapest iPhone 40% more expensive than the previous model. The company also highlights the “all-new design” with the iPhone 14-like body and Face ID technology.

The company describes the ad as follows: “Get the latest iPhone at the greatest price. The new iPhone 16e is built for Apple Intelligence and powered by A18, the latest-generation chip. It comes with supersized battery life, a 48MP Fusion camera, and a durable design, all at a price you can’t ignore.”

Even though it’s better than the iPhone SE 3 in virtually every way, it still has some flaws compared to the iPhone 15, which is still available. That said, Apple’s new addition to the lineup might be more affordable and have a few perks compared to 2023’s base model iPhone, but it still lacks over 15 features when put side-by-side with the iPhone 16.

The new iPhone 16e costs $599 and offers a capable A18 chip with 8GB of RAM, Apple Intelligence support, and, according to reviewers, a decent 48MP camera. It also features the longest battery life in an iPhone due to a bigger battery but also better optimization thanks to Apple’s first connectivity chip, the C1. In the future, the company is expected to expand the C1 to more iPhone models.

Besides that, rumors are already pointing to an annual upgrade of this “e” line with an iPhone 17e. BGR will keep reporting about this new phone as we learn more.