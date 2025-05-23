Apple ditches Apple Watch camera plans because it was a terrible idea

In the same report about Apple’s upcoming AR Glasses, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reveals that Apple shelved plans for an Apple Watch with a built-in camera. While it wasn’t expected to be used for wrist selfies, it’s probably for the best that Apple decided to move on from that idea.

The journalist writes: “The company had actively been working to release a camera-equipped Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra by 2027, but that work was shut down this week, according to the people familiar with the situation. The company continues to work on AirPods with cameras.”

Previously, Bloomberg reported that Apple wanted to add cameras to both premium Apple Watch models, including the regular Series and the Ultra.

The Series model would have featured a camera inside the display, while the Ultra version would place one on the side, near the Digital Crown and Side buttons. At the time, Gurman explained how these placements would work:

Apple is probably considering this approach because the thicker Ultra has more room to work with. It would mean that an Ultra wearer could easily point their wrist at something to scan an object. A Series watch user, meanwhile, would have to flip over their wrist.

While Apple aimed to boost Visual Intelligence with a camera on the Apple Watch, the company might have run into roadblocks like battery drain, accuracy issues, or simply decided it wasn’t worth the effort.

Since Apple still lacks a clear vision for Apple Intelligence, it seems the company needs to step back and focus on what matters most to Apple Watch users: Health features.

With Apple Watch sales declining, the company needs another breakthrough moment to encourage upgrades. That could come in the form of a proper temperature sensor, blood pressure monitoring, or sugar level analysis.

