Amazon customer reviews made me realize something sad about Apple laptops

Published May 16th, 2025 12:31PM EDT
M4 MacBook Pro keyboard and touchpad
I recently wrote why I’m keeping my perfectly fine M1 Pro MacBook Pro for another two years (or whenever Apple redesigns the MacBook Pro). Still, that doesn’t stop me from flirting with the idea of buying an M4 Pro MacBook Pro every single day.

Even with just the faster processor, I’ve already convinced myself that this machine brings a lot more to the table. These better features include the 12MP Center Stage camera, the nano-texture display, more base RAM, and longer battery life. One of the things I was considering when hypothetically choosing the M4 MacBook Pro was the Space Black color, which debuted with the M3 version. Apple says it revamped the finish with anti-fingerprint technology and claims it’s truly gorgeous.

Still, who are we kidding? This color is a fingerprint magnet.

M4 MacBook Pro on a table
M4 MacBook Pro on a table. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

While checking out some of the M4 MacBook Pro reviews on Amazon, I came across several photos showing just how rough this laptop can look if you’re not really careful. Honestly, I don’t blame Amazon customers for letting their keyboards and MacBook chassis get smudged. I usually type for eight hours a day, so it’s only natural for hand oil to eventually make its way onto the keys, case, and trackpad.

With a Space Black MacBook, though, it’s a lot easier to notice how bad the laptop can look after a work session. Let’s be real: your friend’s MacBook only looks brand new because they’re probably using it closed with an external display. Every MacBook owner knows the keys will eventually fade, and the chassis where you rest your palms will start to show marks from your wrists.

Space Black is sleek, but Silver lasts longer

MacBook Air 15-Inch SideImage source: Christian de Looper for BGR

While it seems Apple might be working on new keyboard technology with aluminum keys instead of the (cheap) plastic currently used, users need to be careful when choosing a MacBook right now. My advice: go for the lightest color available. Your fingerprints won’t be as noticeable, even though the keys will still wear down over time.

That said, I really hope Apple figures out a way to fix the issue with its keyboards across devices. It makes no sense for such a premium device to look worn so quickly. The same goes for the iPad’s Magic Keyboard, the standalone Magic Keyboard, and the Magic Trackpad for Macs.

But be careful with Apple’s white accessories like cases, the Magic Keyboard for iPad, folios, AirTag Loops, and the rest. These will eventually yellow or get dirty in ways that’ll leave you wondering how it even happened. So keep this in mind: Go for light-colored Apple devices, but stick with darker accessories.

