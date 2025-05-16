AirPods 4 are nearly perfect, except for one frustrating flaw

AirPods 4 were released almost a year ago. With the AirPods Pro 3’s possible launch just around the corner, I want to reflect on the company’s entry-level option (although I’m talking about the ANC version, not the one that lacks other perks).

Since Apple announced the first AirPods many years ago, I’ve loved their fast-pair capabilities, the nifty pause feature when I remove one earbud, and especially how light they feel. I’ve been lucky enough to have ears that work great with all models, from the first to the fourth generation, including AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. I’ve never experienced fatigue after wearing them for hours or had them fall out, which I know is a common issue for many.

To me, AirPods 4 felt like a fresh take on Apple’s popular earbuds, especially after one side of my AirPods 3 stopped working properly and I started mainly using the AirPods Pro 2 or Max. While it might sound confusing to be using so many AirPods at once, I swear it makes sense in my head.

With AirPods 4, they’re so light that I almost forget I’m wearing them. It’s like the music just comes out of thin air. That’s especially helpful for longer phone calls, Zoom meetings, or when I want to stay aware of my surroundings.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Even though AirPods Pro 2 have a great Ambient Mode, it’s still not as good as earbuds without tips. If I need to focus a bit more, I can always turn ANC on, which actually works very well. My main issue with AirPods 4 might be that I love them too much, since they always feel like they’re running out of battery.

With around 4-5 hours of listening time, depending on the volume and whether ANC is on, they never seem to last long enough for a train trip, a full work day, or when I forget to put them in the smart case.

The smart case only holds about 20 hours of charge, which might sound decent. Still, I’ve run out of battery so many times that I now charge the AirPods and the case every other day.

While I can wear AirPods Max for an entire week without charging, I think Apple really needs to step it up with future models. With this generation, the company went for a slimmer design, but I’d trade that for more battery life during errands.

We should look at Beats as an example. Apple’s subbrand always delivers more battery life with similar designs. That’s why I think everyone should get AirPods 4, but keep in mind they might need charging more often than expected.