5 best products Apple released in 2023

Apple released some great products in 2023. Although it was the first time in years the company decided not to update any iPad model, it offered updates to plenty of other product lines this year.

Looking back at 2023, these are the five best products Apple released – and anyone who bought them would be more than happy with their purchase.

Mac mini with M2 Pro

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The Mac mini is an absurdly good option in the Apple Silicon era. In 2023, Apple made this product even better by adding the M2 Pro variant. That said, if you need more power, you can get it in a more affordable option than a Mac Studio while also getting a lighter and smaller CPU for your daily usage. If you’re not a hard-core video editor but also know that the entry-level M2 won’t be enough, you’ll be highly pleased with the M2 Pro Mac mini – and don’t even bother waiting for the M3 Pro variant, as the gains are pretty small.

HomePod 2

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Honestly, I was so happy when Apple released HomePod 2 earlier this year. While I could only get my hands on one first-generation smart speaker a few years ago, I always felt a pair of HomePod mini wasn’t enough. So, when Cupertino released a second generation of this product, I couldn’t help but buy a couple at once.

This smart speaker isn’t much different than the OG version, but it has built-in Dolby Atmos support and the U1 chip, which unlocks a few benefits when bringing your iPhone or Apple Watch near it. If you skipped the original HomePod and only got the HomePod mini, I can’t tell you enough how much you should get a pair of these speakers.

15-inch MacBook Air

MacBook Air 15-Inch Keyboard. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The Mac lineup looks a bit weird these days, but if you’re a fan of big batteries and big screens but hate heavy products, the 15-inch MacBook Air is perfect for you. This device is light, its battery will last throughout the day, and it’s also powerful.

This is the go-to Mac for students or those who want a Mac for everyday tasks. Of course, the 13-inch option is still great, but it’s nice that Apple is finally offering a bigger laptop screen without overcharging users.

iPhone 15

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The golden apple of iPhones, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, indeed is a sales success, but I’m not talking about it. Over the following months, we’ll probably see a trend of customers buying the regular iPhone 15 models. Unlike the iPhone 14, this device has many new features, making it a no-brainer upgrade for anyone with an iPhone 13 or older device.

It has a new design with the Dynamic Island, offers the iPhone 14 Pro A16 Pro chip, has a better battery than the Pro variants, its new colors are discrete but beautiful, and you also get a USB-C port, which unlocks new functionalities as you can take advantage of third-party accessories. Lastly, it also has the second-generation ultrawide band chip, which improves the precision find of your AirTag, Apple Watch, and even a friend in the crowd. This is undoubtedly the best iPhone you can get at the moment.

M3 Max MacBook Pro

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Lastly, the M3 Max MacBook Pro is the final best Apple product of the year. With a revamped GPU, Apple was able to bring a significant power difference between the M2 Max and M3 Max variants. It offers the same maximum amount of memory as the M2 Ultra chip but for a laptop.

In addition, you get all the perks of a MacBook Pro, such as ProMotion, several ports, a miniLED display, a beautiful industrial design in a new black space color, and MagSafe.

Wrap up of Apple’s best 2023 products

I know several other products won everybody’s hearts this year, such as the M2 Ultra Mac Studio, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and even AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. Still, these are certainly some of those timeless products that users won’t regret buying and will benefit from for years.