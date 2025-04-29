Click to Skip Ad
Science News

Scientists just discovered an organism that conducts electricity like a wire

By
Published Apr 29th, 2025 5:16PM EDT
hand holding lightbulb with sun setting in background, electricity concept
Image: sommart / Adobe

When we think of things that conduct electricity, we usually picture copper wires or high-tech circuits, not living organisms. But researchers have just discovered something that flips that assumption on its head: a newly identified species of bacteria that runs electricity through its body like a living electric wire.

Found along the central Oregon coast, the bacteria—officially named Ca. Electrothrix yaqonensis—is made up of rod-shaped cells linked end to end, forming filaments that can stretch several centimeters long. Scientists say its ability to conduct electricity is unlike anything else seen in its group, thanks to unusual nickel-based fibers housed in its thick surface ridges.

Published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, the study notes that this species appears to be an early branch of its bacterial family tree, which could help researchers trace the evolutionary roots of microbial electricity. But what’s sparking interest is how this electric wire-like bacteria actually functions and what it might be used for.

By transferring electrons along its body, the bacteria acts like a natural wire, shuttling charges through sediments in its environment. That makes it capable of interacting with pollutants and metal ions in a way that’s impressive and useful. This behavior may be optimized for life in its coastal habitat, where energy and resources can be patchy and unpredictable.

Scientists believe this tiny conductor could become a powerful tool for real-world applications. Its ability to clean up contaminants through electron transfer could make it valuable for environmental remediation, especially at polluted sites like former industrial zones. Because it’s made of proteins and self-replicating cells, it could also offer a greener alternative for certain types of bioelectronic systems.

Even the structure of this electric wire bacteria is inspiring. The highly conductive nickel proteins could serve as a model for developing new materials in clean energy or sensor technology. Combined with other advancements in generating electricity—like with the Earth’s rotation or by capturing energy from falling rain—this discovery could help power a new generation of renewable energy.

