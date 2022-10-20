Revolutionary new snortable drug fixes irregular heartbeats in 30 minutes

A phase 3 trial for a new drug that cures irregular heartbeats in just 30 minutes has been completed, showing promising results. The drug, known as Etripamil, has been in testing to see how effective it could be against a medical condition known as paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT for short).

The trial, which saw 706 patients split into two groups, just finished this month. The patients were split up in a randomized 1:1 setup, a report by Labiotech.eu states. Half were given a nasal spray of Etripamil or a placebo spray without any medical monitoring to see if it could actually cure irregular heartbeats caused by PSVT.

Additionally, to maximize the potential of Etripamil to cure irregular heartbeats, the patients were advised to administer a second dose if no relief came without 10 minutes of use. The researchers behind the study say it achieved its primary endpoint, with the patients taking the drug demonstrating how effective it could be at dealing with PSVT and helping cure irregular heartbeats within 30 minutes.

Image source: chokniti / Adobe

Further, the RAPID trial results show that patients who took Epitramil to cure their irregular heartbeats saw relief three times faster than patients who took the placebo. And, the safety and tolerability data gathered from the trial also show that Etripamil could act as a self-use drug. These findings were consistent with those found in a Phase 2 trial of the same drug.

Being able to treat conditions like PSVT with self-use drugs could improve the lives of many who suffer from the disorder. Currently, treatments for PSVT are tied to costly and inconvenient offerings. However, treatments like Etripamil, which can cure irregular heartbeats so quickly, could open new doors for how we treat this particular health issue.

And with that, we could find new ways to harness medicine to help with other heart conditions. Scientists are constantly looking for new ways to improve heart health, even going so far as to grow a piece of a human heart that actually beats. From here, though, the researchers say they will work with the FDA to get the drug approved and available to PSVT patients everywhere as quickly as possible.

