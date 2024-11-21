China’s new hypergravity machine can produce 1,900 times Earth’s gravity

China has taken a monumental leap in scientific research by activating the world’s most advanced hypergravity machine. the Centrifugal Hypergravity and Interdisciplinary Experiment Facility (CHIEF). CHIEF is a groundbreaking system located in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, which will house the largest hypergravity centrifuge ever built.

When fully operational, CHIEF will be capable of producing forces thousands of times stronger than Earth’s gravity. China says this will completely revolutionize research and science of extreme conditions.

Hypergravity is a gravitational force stronger than Earth’s—typically referred to as 1g. This force plays a vital role in simulating and studying extreme environments. For instance, astronauts experience hypergravity forces of around 4g when re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, and hypergravity machines like CHIEF will help study the effects of these forces on the human body even more.

Image source: Tryfonov / Adobe

However, CHIEF’s hypergravity conditions will far exceed this, creating unprecedented conditions for research. With a planned capacity of 1,900 g-t (gravity acceleration multiplied by tonnes), it will outclass existing facilities, including the U.S. Army Corps’ hypergravity machine with its 1,200 g-t capacity.

The facility will be comprised of three primary hypergravity centrifuges, allowing researchers to replicate conditions rarely encountered in nature. These machines rapidly spin containers, forcing heavier materials to the edges or bottom and mimicking extreme gravity. Such capabilities make CHIEF a powerful tool for multidisciplinary applications in engineering, geology, and material sciences.

One of CHIEF’s most promising areas of focus is deep-sea exploration, particularly studies surrounding natural gas hydrates, a potential clean energy source found beneath ocean floors and permafrost. These hydrates present significant extraction challenges, and hypergravity machines like CHIEF can help us simulate seabed conditions and refine extraction methods.

This will help reduce risks and enhance efficiency and could lead to breakthroughs in harnessing these abundant energy resources, offering a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels. Beyond energy, CHIEF will address critical challenges in slope stability, earthquake-resistant structures, and geological processes, according to SCMP.