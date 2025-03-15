Are Marshall Motif II ANC earbuds still worth it in 2025?

Released in August 2023, Marshall Motif II ANC earbuds are a big improvement over their predecessors. However, have they aged well enough to be still considered must-have earbuds in 2025? AirPods Pro 2 certainly did, even though we can’t wait to get our hands on a third generation of Apple’s best earbuds. Here’s everything you need to know about Marshall Motif II ANC to decide whether they’re still worth buying.

Marshall’s signature is everywhere

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

One of the things I like the most about Marshall products is that they all have a unique look inspired by its famous amps. I love the AirPods Pro, but these earbuds have nothing to do with them. With a rugged case and earbuds, it’s a bit weird to put them in my ears first because the stem is a bit… rough. Still, once they’re in place, they can sit comfortably for hours.

With an IPX5 rating on the earbuds and IPX4 on the case, users don’t have to worry about sweat or being sprayed with water. It’s also great that these earbuds offer up to 30 hours of battery life in total and six hours on a single charge with ANC on. Without this feature, it’s possible to boost the battery life even longer. Marshall also powers these earbuds with a USB-C port and wireless charger. The earbuds look unique, and like the rest of its audio lineup, you look 100% cooler just by wearing them around.

Rock ‘n’ roll earbuds

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Marshall says the Motif II ANC features 6mm dynamic drivers, a frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz, and an impedance of 16 ohms. These earbuds sound fine during daily usage. They’re not the best out there, but they do a solid job for those who love classic rock ‘n’ roll and anything with electric guitars.

My main issue is the lack of bass. Even though it has quite a great range of frequencies, I miss the punchier bass. Mid and highs are great, and the singers’ voices are clear and crisp. However, to fully enjoy these earbuds with Marshall’s signature EQ, you should listen to rock ‘n’ roll.

Of course, you can always try other EQ modes with Marshall’s app (which is essential). However, if I have to switch modes every time a new genre starts playing, I’ll go crazy. In addition, I’m always listening to music at least at 80% of maximum volume; lower than that, it feels like I’m missing something. It might be the lack of power of Marshall’s earbuds, or it might be my ears.

Another missing point for me is the ANC. While it took me a second to realize I could tweak the ANC to be more active, I still think it’s not on par with other options. Using these earbuds in the street or at the gym, sometimes I could hear the ambient noise, so it didn’t impress me as much.

Marshall app and other neat perks

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

The Marshall app plays a crucial role in the Motif II ANC experience. It’s with it that you pair your earbuds, customize the gestures, and even select a new EQ mode. It also tells you the earbuds’ battery life, tips to preserve it, and possible firmware updates.

Since these earbuds don’t deeply integrate with Apple’s iOS system, you can tell by long-pressing the sound toggle on Control Center if you have Transparency or ANC on. Apple’s custom battery widgets also don’t show information regarding this product.

Still, I enjoyed the several tap possibilities to control the earbuds, in addition to their sensors that can pause the song if you take them from your ears. I usually only see this with Apple earbuds, and I feel it was a nice little surprise.

Should you get Marshall Motif II ANC?

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Released almost two years ago, these earbuds had an MSRP of $200. Currently, they cost around $159. For a similar price, you can get AirPods Pro 2, which I think is a better deal.

If you’re a fan of the brand, have an Android phone, and enjoy rock music as your main genre, you should consider Marshall’s earbuds. If you find them at a bigger discount, you should also consider getting these buds.

Unlike Marshall Major V headphones, which I fell in love with while reviewing, I don’t think Motif II ANC won me over the same way. After testing so many AirPods and Beats earbuds, I prefer how they sound. However, I’m still looking forward to a third generation of these earbuds to see which improvements Marshall can offer.