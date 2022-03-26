2022 BMW M440i review

BMW is going through a bit of a transition. The company has started phasing out its admittedly aging (but much-loved) designs in favor of a bolder, more unique look. Larger grilles and more angular lines are now becoming standard, and it’s been a little…controversial. The BMW 4 series paved the way for the new design language across BMW’s entire range. But that look is now a few years old. It’s becoming the norm on BMW cars.

After the dust settles, is the 2022 BMW M440i a good buy?

Sitting in between the 3-series and 5-series sedans, the 4-series has long been a go-to for those who want a sporty experience and are willing to pay more than the sub-$40,000 price of the 2-series. In 2022, does it live up to that mission? I’ve been driving the 2022 BMW M440i Coupe for a while to find out.

Excellent performance

Solid amount of storage

Relatively efficient

Worth the price Cons Controversial grille

Slightly laid-back steering response BMW $56,700+

2022 BMW M440i exterior

BMW hasn’t made any major changes to the 4-series design over the past year or so, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. You’ll still find the large top-to-bottom grille on the 4-series, but frankly, I don’t dislike it quite as much as I did when I first saw it. You may disagree, but after all, design is subjective.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

On the front, that grille is flanked by two side grilles and a pair of slim, mean-looking laser headlights with blue trim and black housings for a cleaner look. The sculpted hood helps make the front even more stylish and sporty, too.

I really like the side profile of the 4-series. It’s got a nice sloped back, with a little flick at the end where the small spoiler is. It looks like a classic sporty coupe, and details like the sculpted doors and nice big wheels only help make it look more aggressive. The model I’m reviewing has 19-inch M double-spoke wheels.

2022 BMW M440i interior

The inside of the BMW M440i is pretty unchanged too, though there are a few tweaks. On the 2022 4-series, interior accent lighting is now standard, which is great news. Our model has the premium package, which means you’ll get things like a heads-up display, infotainment gesture controls, and more. I can take or leave the gesture controls, but I like the heads-up display.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Generally, the interior of the car is very luxurious and comfortable. Our model has the Canberra Beige interior leather, and it’s soft-touch and very premium. The interior has high-end leather throughout, including on the steering wheel — and it’s all coupled with sleek metallic hardware looking around the controls and other hardware.

At the front, you’ll find two cupholders and a wireless charger for your phone. I would have liked another small storage spot or two, for things like keys and a wallet — though there is some storage in the door, which helps.

This is far from a family car, and as such the rear seats are a little tight. I was able to sit back there perfectly fine, but not with much room to move. It’s fine for short trips, but don’t buy the coupe as a family car. Thankfully, BMW makes it relatively easy to access the rear seats, with a handle on the back of the driver seat. When pulled, the seat will slide forward. The car also offers three climate zones, so rear passengers can control their own climate settings.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

That said, there is a solid amount of space in the trunk for a car of this size. Again, there’s not as much as a 3-series, but you will get 12 cu-ft of space. Like in the 2-series, you can lower the middle section of the rear seat, allowing you to thread through things like golf clubs. It’s a nice workaround for certain items with the limited trunk space.

If you’re looking for a premium interior, you’ll love what’s on offer by the BMW M440i.

2022 BMW M440i infotainment

The infotainment system on the BMW 4-series is the same as most other modern BMWs, in that it’s based on the company’s iDrive 7 platform. It’s not the iDrive 8 that’s featured in the company’s new electric cars, but I generally find iDrive 7 to be relatively easy to navigate. In this car, the system also seemed pretty responsive and quick to react, though not quite as quick as your phone, for example.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Thankfully, you don’t have to rely on iDrive if you don’t want to — the car supports CarPlay and Android Auto through a wireless connection. It seemed to connect quickly and work well in my testing.

Our model has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, which is available as part of an upgrade. I think it’s worth it for many users, as it can show information like mapping, trip data, and more. The gauge cluster changes style depending on the mode you’re in too, which is very helpful.

2022 BMW M440i performance

Of course, perhaps the best thing about the BMW M440i has nothing to do with the design — it has to do with the performance. The M440i comes with a 3.0-liter I6 engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission and is capable of generating 382-horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque. We’re reviewing the rear-wheel-drive model, however, the M440i xDrive is an all-wheel drive.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The 2022 BMW M440i is both comfortable and sporty. The car offers three customizable driving modes, including Eco Pro, Comfort, and Sport. I found myself switching between these modes pretty regularly, but you could easily keep it in comfort mode at all times, considering the fact that this mode can be both laid-back, and sporty, as needed. The car can also be put into manual mode, if and when wanted.

The BMW M440i has some serious power behind it. Flooring it will get you from 0-60 in 4.5 seconds, and I found it to be extremely responsive. That responsive feel is aided by the relatively firm suspension, which I quite liked.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Slightly less responsive is the steering. The steering wasn’t unresponsive, but it felt a little mushy at times, and not as accurate as I would have liked. Engaging the sports steering does mitigate this a little, but not a ton. You’ll definitely get used to the feel though, and once you do, it’s easy to overlook.

Steering aside, the 2022 BMW M440i is about as fast as it looks. The car really does combine a luxurious feel with a sporty response.

2022 BMW M440i driver assist

The BMW M440i offers a few driver-assist features that can help you on the day to day. There’s a rear camera, however you won’t get a camera-based 360-degree view. Thankfully, with the right package, you can get 360-degree sensors to help.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The car also offers a lane-keeping assistant, and adaptive cruise control, meaning that on the highway it can feel almost self-driving. It’s pretty standard these days, but still nice to see.

Conclusions

The 2022 BMW M440i is an excellent-performing car that’s both luxurious, and sporty. Whether or not you want it may come down to how you feel about the design, but as someone who’s gotten used to it and doesn’t really mind it, I don’t mind recommending this car to prospective buyers. It’s also worth considering the AMG C43 or the Audi S5, but if you don’t mind the design of the M440i, I think it’s the way to go.

The competition

The BMW M440i is an excellent-performing car with a comfortable interior and sporty acceleration. That said, it's worth considering the AMG C43 or Audi S5, especially if you don't really like BMW's new design.

Should I buy the 2022 BMW M440i?

Yes. It's a great option for those willing to spend this kind of money on a two-door coupe.