This recalled honey is secretly filled with erectile dysfunction drugs, so stop eating it

Sexual enhancement products containing undeclared substances like Viagra are often recalled as they pose a life-threatening risk to some people. Shopaax issued a similar recall after US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing found that its Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP product contains Sildenafil.

That’s the active ingredient in the FDA-approved prescription drug Viagra, which can treat erectile dysfunction. But patients should only use Viagra under the supervision of a medical professional. With that in mind, you should stop using Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP, and the company recommends buyers to return the product for a refund.

Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP recall

Shopaax announced the Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP recall after FDA lab analysis confirmed that it contains Sildenafil. The recall press release is available at this link.

The company says every single lot of Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP is included in the recall. On top of that, Shopaax suspended the sale of all other products on its website pending an investigation. However, the honey product was also available elsewhere online and in retail stores.

Shopaax sold the Kingdom Honey between February 2021, and July 2022. The product comes in a golden box, as seen in the images below. Each box contains 12 sachets, each with 20 grams of honey. The sachets have different expiration dates on the back.

Why Viagra can be dangerous

The Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP product in the recall is promoted and sold as a sexual enhancement product. However, the inclusion of Viagra makes it dangerous to some people.

That’s because the FDA approved Viagra for erectile dysfunction under the supervision of a licensed healthcare professional. Patients looking to treat the condition need a prescription because Viagra can interact with other drugs that treat heart disease. The drug interaction can lead to a significant drop in blood pressure, which can be life-threatening in some cases.

Specifically, Sildenafil can interact with nitrates in prescription drugs like nitroglycerin. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and heart disease often take nitrates. The male population most likely to use these honey products is at risk, especially adult males who treat a cardiac condition with nitrates.

What you should do

People who have purchased the Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP product in this recall should stop using it immediately. Shopaax urges buyers to return the product for a refund.

Moreover, you should not purchase the product from third-party retailers that might still sell it. You also shouldn’t use a product that contains undeclared substances even if you don’t suffer from a cardiac condition requiring nitrates.

Additionally, people who suspect having experienced adverse effects after consuming this honey should seek medical guidance from a doctor.

Finally, be sure to check out the full Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP recall announcement at this link. That’s where you’ll find contact information for Shopaax, including details for returning the honey supply and getting a refund.

