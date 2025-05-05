Apple reveals 2025 Pride collection with watch band and wallpapers

Ahead of Pride Month, Apple just announced its 2025 Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Band, new watch face, and iPhone and iPad wallpaper. This year, the company says it’s celebrating the “strength and beauty of LGBTQ+ communities around the world.”

The Pride Edition Sport Band is available to order today. However, the matching, dynamic watch face and wallpaper will be available in an upcoming software update. That said, Apple will likely release iOS 18.5, iPadOS 18.5, and watchOS 11.5 as soon as next week.

Here’s how Apple describes this new 2025 Pride watch band: “Featuring a tapestry of rainbow stripes that vary in shape and size, each Pride Edition Sport Band is assembled by hand from individual stripes of vibrant color that are compression-molded together, creating subtle yet striking variations. No two bands are exactly alike, reflecting the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Apple says the new Pride Harmony watch face, hinted at in the iOS 18.5 beta code, presents “bold, individual rainbow stripes, which dynamically shift in sequence across the face of the display to form large hour numerals as users raise their wrists to check the time.”

The iPhone and iPad wallpaper features “colors that change position as users move, lock, or unlock the device.” In addition, the press release also mentions that Apple is “proud to financially support organizations that serve LGBTQ+ communities.”

While some tech companies have retreated from their commitments to environmental and LGBT+ causes, Apple is one of the few that continues to discuss these topics despite a change of government in the US.

The Pride Edition Sport Band is available to order on apple.com and in the Apple Store app today. It will be available at Apple Store locations beginning next week for $49. It is available in 40mm, 42mm, and 46mm sizes, in both S/M and M/L lengths.