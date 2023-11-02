YouTube Premium is getting another price hike – see if your country is impacted

I think that’s enough price hikes. Can we get some price decreases on a streaming service at some point, please?

The streaming industry has been on a price increase stampede lately, and YouTube seems to have noticed the opportunity to jump in as well. The company already increased the price of YouTube Premium in the United States back in July. The price of the individual plan increased from $11.99 per month to $13.99 per month. The price of the family plan, thankfully, stayed at $22.99 per month. The student plan also stayed at $7.99 per month.

Now, the company is bringing those price increases to some more countries. As spotted by 9to5Google, the company is planning to increase the price of YouTube Premium in seven countries across Europe, Asia, and South America. The price increase hit Argentina, Australia, Austria, Chile, Germany, Poland, and Turkey and took effect on November 1st.

According to the report, the price increase will impact individual, family, and student plans of YouTube Premium YouTube Music Premium. Those with existing subscriptions in those countries will see the price of their subscription increase after their next billing cycle.

YouTube prompt telling a user video playback will be blocked because of ad blocker use. Image source: Reddit

YouTube isn’t the only video streaming service increasing its prices lately. Even Apple just increased the price of Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus, Apple Arcade, and Apple One just last month. It appears that most services are trying to price most customers out of their ad-free plans to entice them to sign up for the ad-supported plan — where they make more money.

The news comes in the same week that YouTube also started going after users using ad blockers on its platform. The company has implemented a new policy that will now begin to disable video playback on YouTube after three videos if it detects that you are using an ad blocker. The company is now rolling out that policy worldwide.