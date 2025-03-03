Apple TV+ is gearing up for a strong month of releases in March, with a lineup of original series and films that highlight the platform’s growing reputation for quality over quantity. From gritty thrillers to star-studded documentaries and sharp comedies, the streaming service is once again proving why it’s one of the best destinations for prestige content.

This month brings, among other titles, the premiere of Dope Thief, an HBO-style crime drama starring Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura star as longtime friends and delinquents who pretend to be DEA agents in order to rob stash houses. This month will also see lighter fare worth checking out, like the Mythic Quest spinoff series Side Quest — an anthology series that expands the beloved Apple workplace comedy in a new direction.

Whether you’re in the mood for action, comedy, or powerful storytelling, Apple TV+ is delivering plenty of reasons to tune in this month, and will take a look at the best of the best below.

First up, Apple TV+ is set to debut the gritty new crime drama Dope Thief, adding another high-stakes thriller to its growing lineup of prestige TV. Based on Dennis Tafoya’s 2009 novel of the same name, the series is about two petty grifters who get their hands on some DEA windbreakers from a secondhand store and set about robbing drug dealers, running off with their money and their stash in what seems, at first, like the perfect crime. Eventually, though, it all catches up with them, after they hit the wrong mark.

Wagner Moura in “Dope Thief.” Image source: Apple

With its dark, atmospheric tone and morally complex characters, Dope Thief promises to deliver a tense and gritty crime saga featuring drug heists gone sideways, scary killers, and broken men looking for redemption in all the wrong places. Apple TV+ has built a reputation for high-quality dramas like Severance and Slow Horses, and Dope Thief certainly looks poised to continue that streak.

The first two episodes arrive on March 14, followed by new episodes every Friday through April 25.

Mythic Quest, about the often wacky goings on at a video game studio, is one of the longest-running Apple TV+ series. Another clear indication that it’s a fan-favorite is that Apple is preparing to expand that franchise later this month, via the release of a spin-off called Side Quest.

From the same team behind Mythic Quest, the new series will “explore the lives of employees, player and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format.” Executive produced by a talented team including Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, Side Quest promises a comedic dive into the gaming world’s broader influence — and the cast includes familiar faces like Rob McElhenney, as well as Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, and Bria Samoné Henderson, among others.

Set to premiere globally on March 26 on Apple TV+, all four episodes of Side Quest will debut in tandem with the season four finale of Mythic Quest.

Seth Rogen’s The Studio is another highly anticipated series set to premiere this month Apple TV+. It’s a comedy that will bring a satirical bent to the chaotic world of Tinsel Town.

Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of a struggling movie studio tasked with balancing artistic integrity and corporate pressures in a streaming-dominated era where movies are fighting to stay relevant. Alongside a stellar cast — including Catherine O’Hara and Kathryn Hahn — the show promises sharp humor and industry insider wit, with guest stars like Bryan Cranston, Charlize Theron, and Martin Scorsese adding even more star power to this 10-episode half-hour series.

Rogen not only stars in the series, by the way, but he also co-created, co-wrote, and directed The Studio with longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg, alongside Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez. Produced by Point Grey Pictures and Lionsgate Television, the series kicks off with two episodes, followed by weekly releases through May 21.

Finally, Apple’s 2-part documentary film Number One on the Call Sheet from director Reginald Hudlin promises to take viewers “on an intimate journey with some of Hollywood’s most extraordinary leading Black men and women as they shine a light on the joys and challenges of being a Black actor, share breakthrough moments, discuss blueprints for success and honor legends, while recognizing the next generation’s enormous potential.”

One part will celebrate leading Black men in Hollywood, and the other leading Black women who represents some of the town’s biggest stars — and who’ll reveal their journeys to the pinnacle of moviemaking success.

“Number One on the Call Sheet celebrates the grit, strength and brilliance of those who came before us, while uplifting the next generation. It’s an honor to pay homage to the legends, and shine a light on the limitless possibilities ahead for Black and brown talent,” says Emmy-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress Angela Bassett.