What the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal tells us about the plot

Marvel took the internet by storm this week when it streamed a surprise presentation revealing the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. Plenty of familiar faces were on the list, including the casts of Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but there were more than a few unexpected additions as well. Most notably, many of the stars of Fox’s X-Men movies will reprise their roles in Doomsday, and I think I might actually know why.

Let’s take a quick look at all the X-Men returning in Avengers: Doomsday:

Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier / Professor X

as Charles Xavier / Professor X Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto

as Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler

as Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkholme / Mystique

as Raven Darkholme / Mystique James Marsden as Scott Summers / Cyclops

as Scott Summers / Cyclops Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau / Gambit

Based on the surprising number of X-Men in the movie, there has been some speculation that Marvel might adapt elements of Avengers vs. X-Men, the comic book crossover event in which the Avengers and the X-Men went to war with each other. It’s an interesting theory, but not one I’d subscribe to. That said, I do think the two teams will be at odds.

As we all know, Avengers: Doomsday will set up the grand finale of the Multiverse Saga, which is 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars. I am a big fan of the 2015 Secret Wars comic and the dozens of comics that led up to the game-changing event series. I’ve written about these comics before, but I’ll try to summarize them as quickly as I can.

The story revolves around every universe colliding with one another (dubbed incursions, as you might recall from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), eventually resulting in the entire multiverse being destroyed. In the end, the final surviving universes are Earth-616 (the original Marvel universe) and Earth-1610 (the Ultimate Marvel universe).

With that in mind, I bet that Doomsday and Secret Wars go down a similar road, with the MCU and Fox’s universe ending up as the last two realities in the multiverse. Either one destroys the other, or they collide, killing everyone in both universes.

Raising the stakes higher than Infinity War and Endgame is a tall task, but this would obviously do the job. It should also serve as a thrilling send-off to the pre-MCU era of Marvel stories while blowing up the multiverse to make way for a new X-Men team.

Admittedly, leaks may have already spoiled the next Avengers movie, making these predictions obsolete, but I have been doing my best to avoid them. Still, I think this is the best way to utilize the original X-Men cast rather than bringing them back for glorified cameos.

We’ll find out when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026.