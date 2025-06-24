We have some major updates about 2 fan-favorite Netflix series

Some important updates have started to trickle out about two of Netflix’s most talked-about TV series — one of them a spy thriller, the other a courtroom drama — and it seems that while one is speeding toward its next chapter, the other has hit an unexpected delay.

Let’s start with Black Doves, the London-set espionage series starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw.

After winning over critics and fans with its blood-pumping action and the novelty of seeing Miss Jane Austen herself being quite adept with a gun, we already knew that the series was coming back for another season. Unfortunately, it now looks like it will take a bit longer to return than fans might have anticipated. That’s because, while production on the new season had been expected to get under way in July, What’s on Netflix is reporting that the shoot has been delayed by a few months — specifically, to September of this year.

That means we could be looking at a delay that pushes the show’s return all the way into 2027 in the worst-case scenario. In other words, the kind of lengthy wait that tests even the most devoted fans of a show. For what it’s worth, this particular series is very much worth the wait, no matter when it returns. One of the few spy thrillers on Netflix that isn’t completely asinine, creator Joe Barton’s Black Doves plunges viewers into a shadowy world where secrets are sold to the highest bidder and conspiracies stretch from the alleys of London to the halls of power.

Knightley’s turn as Helen Webb, a gun-toting mother and wife leading a double life as a lethal informant, looks like the most fun she’s had onscreen in years. Add in Ben Whishaw’s sardonic charm as Helen’s old friend Sam, and it’s easy to see why fans like me can’t wait for the show to return. For now, though, this Netflix hit is in a holding pattern.

That brings us to show #2: The Lincoln Lawyer.

Netflix confirmed earlier this year that The Lincoln Lawyer had been renewed for Season 4 — and now, it’s officially in the can. Filming recently wrapped in Los Angeles, with cast member Constance Zimmer confirming the news on Instagram.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller and Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freeman in “The Lincoln Lawyer.” Image source: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Season 4 will adapt The Law of Innocence, from Michael Connelly’s long-running Mickey Haller series. In that story, Mickey finds that the tables have turned and he’s now the one facing charges, forced to defend himself after being framed for a murder he didn’t commit. With his freedom on the line, the new season promises courtroom fireworks and twists galore for the defense attorney who usually does the saving.

“The biggest cliff-hanger of all is ‘What is going to happen to Mickey?’ and that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial,” co-executive producer and co-showrunner Ted Humphrey told Netflix’s Tudum. He adds that from the very first episode of the upcoming season, “you’ll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing.

“This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced, and also the biggest roller coaster we’ve yet taken our audience on. And of course, our other characters will be dealing not only with Mickey’s case but with a slew of challenges they’re facing as well.”