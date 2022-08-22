This atrocious new Netflix movie is nothing but a sex-fest

Artistic merit is a pretty subjective quality by which to judge a particular work, with there generally being room for a diversity of thought about whether something is good or trash. Make no mistake, though; no such space exists for The Next 365 Days, a steamy boinkfest that barely coheres as a movie. And which is really just an excuse for Netflix to return, for a third time, to the streamer’s NSFW franchise that’s so bad it garnered a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes for each of its two previous installments.

Part 3 of Netflix’s 365 Days movie trilogy, The Next 365 Days is the kind of film where the only things you find people tweeting about, for example, are the attractiveness of the cast, miscellaneous snark about all the wild adult action, and asking aghast (to no one in particular) “What did I just watch?”

The Next 365 Days movie franchise

The movie hit the streamer on Friday, August 19. For the unaware, that’s just four months or so after Netflix released the second movie in this trilogy — the similarly unimaginatively named 365 Days: This Day, released back in April.

“Laura and Massimo’s relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues while a tenacious Nacho works to push them apart.” That’s the Netflix summary, such as it is, for The Next 365 Days, but don’t be fooled. This is a franchise where the players say things, without even a hint of irony, like, “If you love something, just let it go. If it comes back, it’s yours forever.”

I know, right? You probably need to let that one sink in before we move on.

As of the time of this writing, the new movie is the #5 film on Netflix in the US. But all of the available evidence, of course, suggests that people are only watching for one reason, and one reason only.

Viewer reaction

With each of this franchise’s three titles, the sex has gotten incrementally raunchier. While the movies themselves, we can’t stress enough, increasingly strain credulity. “Laura,” for example, finds herself near death at the end of the first two movies, but springs back each time. Unscathed, literally unscarred, looking once again like a supermodel — and leaving you with the distinct impression that the writers must have surely thought about naming her “sexy plot device” instead.

Here’s a sampling of the online criticism, for example, from viewers who can’t hide their disgust with the latest film.

From YouTube: “As a Polish person, I feel the need to apologize for this movie being made.”

Via Rotten Tomatoes: “Netflix seems to be on autopilot at this point. No way they would keep destroying their reputation intentionally. It must be a no-plan thing. Sexual assault disguised as romance is not a good look but do it 3 times? When (there are) so many other streaming services to turn to now? Who is running this company and how much is Disney paying them? Lol.”

And, finally, Twitter: “The Next 365 Days is just porn lmao.”

